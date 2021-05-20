newsbreak-logo
U.S. pavilion curators discuss 'american framing' at the venice architecture biennale

designboom.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA monumental timber installation has been added to the front of the U.S. pavilion for the 2021 venice architecture biennale. designed by paul preissner and paul andersen, the pavilion’s co-curators, the structure is fully traversable across four floors and invites people to experience the forms and techniques of wood framing firsthand. the installation forms part of ‘american framing’, an exhibition that explores the ubiquity and aesthetic power of wood-framed construction in american architecture. ‘the forecourt installation kind of re-stages the pavilion building itself,’ the curators tell designboom. ‘it completes delano and aldrich’s 1930 U.S. pavilion, which aspired to classical european architecture, with america’s ubiquitous domestic project, the wood-framed house.’

