newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellfleet, MA

'Moving toward pre-pandemic': Lifeguards, campfires at Cape Cod National Seashore, but COVID rules, too

capecodtimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLFLEET — Cape Cod National Seashore operations will begin Memorial Day weekend with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release. "We are moving toward pre-pandemic experiences," Superintendent Brian Carlstrom wrote. While acknowledging pandemic protocols were changing, Carlstrom said the National Park Service will remain focused on keeping staff, volunteers and the public safe through "wearing masks when appropriate, maintaining social distance, and observing capacity limits.”

www.capecodtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Provincetown, MA
Government
City
Chatham, MA
City
Wellfleet, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Eastham, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lifeguard#Open Fire#Covid#The National Park Service#Gold Star Families#Nauset Light Beach#Salt Pond Visitor Center#The Meadow Race Point#Https Www Nps Gov Caco#National Parks#Seashore Beaches#Beach Campfire Permits#Daily Lifeguard Service#Pre Pandemic Experiences#Herring Cove Beaches#Beachgoers#Marconi Beaches#Advisories#Fire Permits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Nantucket, MAnshoremag.com

Experience Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard With Hy-Line Cruises

Hy-Line Cruises is a family owned and operated ferry company on Cape Cod that has been around long enough to know what you want when you’re on vacation. How do travelers describe the Hy-Line experience? Convenient, reliable, enjoyable, effortless, and stress-free. Hy-Line takes pride in the service they offer to the hundreds of thousands of travelers they carry each year on their ferries, sightseeing cruises, and fishing trips. Whether you want to get away and spend some time on the islands, or you are looking for a fun way to spend a few hours on the water while you’re on the Cape, Hy-Line Cruises has everyone covered.
Provincetown, MAWicked Local

'Oyez!' Provincetown’s newest Town Crier welcomes in the summer season

PROVINCETOWN -- “Oyez, oyez!” Provincetown’s newest Town Crier, Daniel Gómez Llata, started his new role over the weekend, welcoming in the summer season. The old-French terminology for “hear-ye” is used by town criers internationally, Llata, a history buff, explained prior to his first birthday announcement Monday afternoon. From birthday greetings...
Orleans, MAWicked Local

Housing is a worthwhile investment on Cape Cod

Brewster, Eastham, Orleans and Wellfleet residents voted in favor of a $131.8 million Nauset Regional High School building project. Voters also gave the go-ahead a few years ago to build a new Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich for $128 million. Bourne recently built a new $40 million intermediate school to replace an aging one.
Advocacycapecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 05/17/2021

YARMOUTH – Proposals for this year’s CARE Day, hosted by CARE for the Cape and Islands, are now being accepted. CARE Day features volunteers from local businesses banding together to benefit a nonprofit that provides services to the Cape community. Infrastructure for regional nonprofit tourism…. Full Story. Legislators and Local...
Provincetown, MAcapecodtimes.com

Summer visitors booking earlier and faster

PROVINCETOWN – With the COVID-19 virus threat abating and advertising ramping up for the town's themed weeks, visitors appear to be venturing out and heading to Provincetown. But there could very well be no room to accommodate them, according to local lodging owners. "We’re three weeks out from Memorial Day...
Barnstable, MAcapecod.com

Silent Spring to Update Study on Water Testing

BARNSTABLE – A virtual community event is being held by the Silent Spring Institute for past and present members of the Hyannis community on May 18th to receive information about the Massachusetts PFAS and Your Health Study. The federally funded study is looking for health consequences of past exposure to...
Provincetown, MAWicked Local

Seasonal workforce housing options dwindle this summer

PROVINCETOWN – Business owners continue to struggle to house their staff this summer, as town officials say that options are dwindling due to the short time frame. One business owner’s solution could be ready next summer, though, but an upcoming Planning Board meeting may slow that project down as well.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Environmentcapecod.com

Cape Cod Organization Gets Grant to Help Reduce Waste

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension has been awarded $125,000 from a Sustainable Materials Recovery Program Municipal Grant. The program is orchestrated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. SMRP grants are awarded to municipalities for recycling, composting, reuse, source reduction, policy development, and enforcement activities to reduce disposal.
Wellfleet, MAprovidencejournal.com

Direct-to-consumer approach pays off for Wellfleet shellfishermen

WELLFLEET — Johnny "Clam" Mankevetch stood inside a Holbrook Oyster van earlier this month, bent over buckets of fresh shellfish. The hood of his sweatshirt was pulled over a bright orange cap. With a mask covering his nose and mouth, he listened for Ryan Curley to call out the next customer order.
Nantucket, MAjamesedition.com

Luxury, defined: What is Cape Cod architecture?

Situated on the hook-shaped headland of Massachusetts, Cape Cod (and the surrounding islands of Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and the Forbes family-owned Naushon Island) is a popular summertime vacation resort. Since the 19th century, Cape Cod has been a go-to location for wealthy home buyers. For more than a century and...
Provincetown, MAcapecod.com

‘Walk for Home’ Seeks to Help Growing Homeless Population

PROVINCETOWN – The third annual Homeless Prevention Council Walk for Home will be taking place Saturday, June 12 both in-person in Provincetown and virtually. The event will take place from 9am-12pm and will be raising funds for homeless prevention. The HPC has been in business on Cape Cod for 30...
Eastham, MAMilford Daily News

Curious Cape Cod: The original Cape Cod canal?

EASTHAM — I was spinning records with my DJ and UFO expert, Klaus Encounterz, when his crop circle klaxon sounded an alert. We ceased our def jams, checked the radar, and launched a drone over a nearby organic wheatgrass farm. Images from above the scene showed bewildered horticulturalists pointing to...
Brewster, MANew England Today

Things to Do in Brewster, MA | Cape Cod Towns

Please note that many establishments throughout New England have modified their hours and/or operations in response to COVID-19. Please check with individual businesses and organizations for the latest information before making travel plans. In the flexing arm of Cape Cod, the town of Brewster, Massachusetts, and neighboring Dennis would be...
Massachusetts StateMiddletown Press

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...