'Moving toward pre-pandemic': Lifeguards, campfires at Cape Cod National Seashore, but COVID rules, too
WELLFLEET — Cape Cod National Seashore operations will begin Memorial Day weekend with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release. "We are moving toward pre-pandemic experiences," Superintendent Brian Carlstrom wrote. While acknowledging pandemic protocols were changing, Carlstrom said the National Park Service will remain focused on keeping staff, volunteers and the public safe through "wearing masks when appropriate, maintaining social distance, and observing capacity limits.”www.capecodtimes.com