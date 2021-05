This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," May 12, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. REP. STEVE SCALISE, (R-LA) HOUSE MINORITY WHIP: President Biden's leadership is nonexistent. The crisis at the border has become very evident. The president still won't acknowledging and go down to the border. Gas prices are through the roof, and people are now waiting in line. There was a major hack by Russia, likely. President Biden doesn't want to confront that. Our country is less secure. Look at what's happening around the world, the Middle East, Iran. Where is the president's leadership on any of these crises?