One of the fashion industry’s biggest retailers is shaking things up. On Monday, J.Crew announced that it had named Brendon Babenzien its men’s creative director; the first clothes made under his direction will reach its stores in the second half of 2022. Babenzien, who co-owns the buzzy New York menswear brand Noah and was previously the design director at the hyper-collectible skate brand Supreme, represents a distinct departure for the brand, which has struggled during streetwear’s rise to dominance.