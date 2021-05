If you want a high-performance Porsche but can't quite stretch to a model with 'Turbo' on the back of it, the GTS models fill this gap perfectly. In fact, we'd argue that they offer all the performance you could reasonably exploit on public roads without the high price tag of a Turbo. However, although models like the 718 Cayman and Cayenne are offered in GTS guise, there is no sporty GTS version of the Taycan EV - at least, not yet.