New cases of COVID-19 remain stubbornly high in India. Nearly 400,000 new infections are reported each day — about half of the daily total for the entire planet. Rukmini S. is a data journalist in Chennai who has spent much of the past year producing a podcast called “The Moving Curve," which tracks the impact of the coronavirus in her country. She speaks with The World's Marco Werman about the human toll of the virus and the challenge of knowing the scale of the problem.