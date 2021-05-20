Walnut Creek Make Room for Awesome with StorQuest Grand Opening

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Vivian Ho - 510-882-6377 - This sunny 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom Oakland home has been thoughtfully updated with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Get creative in the kitchen with newer 4-burner gas range. Unwind in the sun-drenched backyard, which features a lemon tree and California avocado tree, ready to be harvested soon. The front porch and the living room offer peek-a-boo city views. There is a park right across the street for your convenience. The garage offers ample storage! Located near 880 and Fruitvale BART station, local markets and restaurants nearby. Live there and have you business too. On San Pablo Ave. Walk to shops, restaurants, public transportation. Near Berkeley Bowl, the 4th street shopping district and San Pablo Park. "OR" for a large extended family for each to have their own space - This property is consistent of 2 units apartment one upstairs an one downstairs - each unit has 3 large bedrooms, 1 bath, large living area in each unit, one car garage, with large separate storage building per each unit. Approximate size of each unit is about 1,100 Sq-Ft with it's own privacy. Each unit pays for their own utilities, 4 parking spaces to accommodate the occupants of each unit, also a much larger lot than public record shows, Wrought Iron Security fence and gate for safety and security, Property is centrally located to Highway 580, to interstate I-80, close to BART, AIRPORT & other Transportation options. Close to Schools, Churches, Shopping centers, restaurants & entertainment. As an added bonus, unit may come furnished if desired.Whether you're dining al fresco from your private balcony, kayaking down the tranquil Oakland Estuary, biking to the beach, BARTing to the city or simply admiring the wonders of this vibrant community, you'll be pleased to call this place home.