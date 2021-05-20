‘Hacks’ review: Jean Smart stars as aging Joan Rivers-esque comedian who comes up against a Gen-Z upstart
“I’ll show you fear,” Joan Rivers says in the 2010 documentary “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work” as she holds up blank calendar pages for the camera. “. A fully booked schedule determined her self-worth long past the point where it should have mattered, and the same is true for the 60-something, Rivers-esque character played by Jean Smart in “Hacks,” the HBO Max series about a comedian past her prime who is still pulling in big money and audiences thanks to a long-standing Vegas residency.www.charlotteobserver.com