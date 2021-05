Rasheed Wallace has never been shy to share his opinions. And of course, he has one on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In his recent guesting on ESPN’s The Jump, Wallace sounded off on what the Lakers need to secure an outright berth in the NBA Playoffs with just a few games remaining. The answer was pretty clear to him: LeBron James. Yes, Wallace just confirmed what everyone’s thinking. If the Purple and Gold want to retain their title, they need The King.