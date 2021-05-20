newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

‘The Dry’ review: Eric Bana quietly shines in well-crafted murder mystery

By MOIRA MACDONALD
CharlotteObserver.com
 6 hours ago

You have likely seen many movies that are a lot like "The Dry," a noirish thriller about an outsider returning to his hometown to poke around a mysterious murder case. Then again, you've probably eaten your favorite dessert many times, and it always tastes pretty good. The familiarity is part of what makes "The Dry" tick along so nicely; it reminds you of other good movies even as you enjoy its own special flavor.

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genevieve O'reilly
Person
Eric Bana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder Mystery#The Quiet Man#Crime Movies#Film Star#Dry#Moonlit Scenes#Flashbacks#Star Turn#Keir O Donnell Directed#Director Robert Connolly#Dessert#Husband#Rain#Dry Fields#Moody Shots#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Movies
Related
WorldBoston Herald

Eric Bana wades into Australia-set mystery ‘The Dry’

It’s the extended Australian drought that gives “The Dry” its name. But this murder mystery is also coming up dry — as in empty — for Eric Bana’s Aaron Falk, a federal agent returning to his hometown after 20 years. Falk has come to attend the funeral of his childhood...
MoviesPaste Magazine

Watch the Trailer for George Romero's Lost Horror Film, The Amusement Park

The lost film referred to by the widow of zombie maestro George A. Romero as the late director’s “most terrifying” is finally seeing the light of day, and come June you’ll be able to experience Romero’s The Amusement Park, virtually unknown since it was first created in 1973. The rediscovered, seemingly experimental film is headed to horror streamer Shudder in the U.S., who have put out a first trailer for Romero’s lost gem.
MoviesThe Guardian

Apples review – quirky amnesia mystery is funnily forgettable

H — ere is an enigmatically quirky Greek film about identity and memory, much talked about and talked up on the festival circuit. It’s the work of debut feature film-maker Christos Nikou, who cut his teeth as second assistant director onYorgos Lanthimos’s pioneeringly weird Dogtooth in 2009 – that seductive film whose bizarre stylings ushered in an entire Greek new wave of cine-absurdism. This is a movie in that recognisable style, and I incidentally think the Greek auteurs really have brought absurdism back in ways not seen the first wave of Beckett, Ionescu and NF Simpson in the theatre.
MoviesThe Guardian

A Killer Party review – Jason Manford hosts cheery, tuneful murder mystery

Blackpool impresario Varthur McArthur has a doozy of an idea for a new show, a circus/seafaring whodunnit subtitled Death on the High Seas Trapeze. He assembles his cast for dinner, and – one power cut later – ends up dead, his face planted in a bowl of soup. Oh, the irony! But this lurid twist is merely an aperitif at A Killer Party, a cheerfully camp murder mystery musical for home viewing that made waves in the US last year. Recorded by an isolated cast, and spliced together ingeniously in Benji Sperring’s UK production, it is (judging by the first three of nine episodes) preposterous, barely coherent, likably silly and undeniably hummable.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Oxygen Review: Mélanie Laurent Shines in Futuristic Thriller

Speaking hyperbolically, there are few things worse in life than waking up in unfamiliar surroundings, not knowing who you are, or how you got there. It’s all the worse, though, if you happen to be Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds) — or a character played by Mélanie Laurent — and you find yourself awakening from a deep cryogenic sleep inside a semi-futuristic, newly-malfunctioning pod. That same pod might just double as your last resting place if you can’t escape before you run out of oxygen. That marks the starting point for Oxygen (“Oxygène”), director Alexandre Aja’s (Piranha 3D, The Hills Have Eyes) engrossing follow-up to 2019’s gorily entertaining gator-fest, Crawl, and the starting point for Laurent’s singularly desperate character and her journey toward self-realization, self-actualization, and quite possibly, survival.
MoviesRoger Ebert

The 10 Best Films for National Paranormal Day

I once asked the great British filmmaker John Boorman if he still believed that “the occult and the cinema are natural companions,” as he once told the indispensable French film critic and historian Michel Ciment. Boorman (“Deliverance,” “Exorcist II: The Heretic”) didn’t hesitate to correct himself: instead of “occult,” he should have said “magic.” “I think film is very much connected to dreams,” he added. “To dreaming, and the unconscious. That’s where its real power lies.”
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Oxygen’ Review: Mélanie Laurent Is Trapped in a Cryogenic Chamber in Silly, Well-Crafted Netflix Thriller

A taut single-location Netflix thriller about a woman (Mélanie Laurent) who wakes up in a futuristic cryogenic chamber with no idea of who she is, why she’s there, or what she can to get out before she runs out of air, Alexandre Aja’s “Oxygen” would seem to be the perfect COVID-era collaboration between the directors of “High Tension” and “Breathe.” The rare high-concept movie that grows more compelling as it begins to unveil its mysteries, the film plays out as a frantic game of 200 questions that hinges on Laurent’s character desperately asking the chamber’s ultra-advanced A.I. companion (voiced by Mathieu Amalric) to sift through social media and make a few last-ditch phone calls. Anything, she hopes, that might restore her memory or make contact with someone who can open the pod bay door before she asphyxiates to death.
TV & Videosniecyisms.com

Uncover Mystery and Murder in The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

There's no shame in stating that I'm easily startled. I'm the type of person you'll find sitting beneath a blanket with my hands of my tightly shut eyes during the heart-stopping action of a thrilling action scene. During family movie nights, I always require a narrator to talk me through all of the intense parts where I'm most likely to gasp or scream out loud, causing everyone to practically jump out of their seats. What makes this all so hilarious is the fact that I LOVE the twists-and-turns of a top-notch thriller, however, it has to be a team effort. Under NO circumstances will I watch anything beyond a PG-13 rating without at least one fearless companion. Gather your comfy couch crew and get set to search for clue as you uncover mystery and murder in The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

7 Exciting New Murder Mysteries

As a murder mystery fan, there’s so many great new series that have been released in 2020 and in 2021. These new series cover everything from 1920s Harlem to a family Filipino restaurant to a tech-savvy waitress in Brooklyn. Here’s a list of seven murder mystery books that you’ve got to check out right now.
MoviesThe Guardian

The Secrets We Keep review – Noomi Rapace brings light and shade to pulpy drama

Set in the late 1950s in a geographically vague American suburban town where fin-tailed cars roll sedately through the streets and women wear dresses shaped like great silent bells, local doctor Lewis (Chris Messina) and his Romanian-born wife Maja (Noomi Rapace) and their grade-school son Patrick (Jackson Dean Vincent) look like everyone else pursuing the American dream. But as the title rather suggests, there are secrets afoot; quite a few in fact. They all start to come out when Maja spots a tall blond man (Joel Kinnaman, in fact, and, like Rapace, originally from Sweden) with just the faintest German accent. Maja is completely convinced this European, who says he’s a Swiss national named Thomas, is really a German named Carl who did unspeakable things towards the end of the war 15 years earlier.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Dry’: Film Review

The cracked clay riverbeds, wheat fields turned to straw and parched forests of ghostly trees in the fictional Australian town of Kiewarra paint a vivid picture of the economic despair of prolonged drought and the fears of a bushfire that could rip through the depressed farming community in an instant. That haunted canvas is the tinderbox to which a citified local returns after 20 years’ absence in Robert Connolly’s moody crime mystery The Dry. It also provides a strong vehicle for the return of Eric Bana, stepping into air thick with anxiety and suspicion to lead his first homegrown feature in more than a decade.
MoviesCollider

Julia Stiles Teases Upcoming 'Orphan' Prequel and Esther's Norman Bates-Level Intrigue

As a genre diehard who’s always trying to bring more fans into the fold, it always thrills me to hear about a horror movie that draws in horror lovers and also those who typically don’t gravitate towards the genre. Based on what Julia Stiles had to say on a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night, it seems as though the upcoming Orphan prequel, Orphan: First Kill, will have that quality.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for Horror 'Digging to Death' About a Backyard Dilemma

"Someone will ask questions…" Uncork'd Ent has released an official trailer for an indie horror-thriller film titled Digging to Death, from writer / director Michael P. Blevins. "This June, dig up the past." David Van Owen moves into a mysterious house and discovers a box buried in his backyard, filled with 3 million dollars and a fresh corpse. What does he decide to do next? David hides the money in the house, only to be stalked by the buried body… Starring Ford Austin, Tom Fitzpatrick, Rachel Alig, Ken Hudson Campbell, Richard Riehle, with Clint Jung, Sumeet Dang, and Bryan Dodds. Yeah, this isn't the most original idea, but that creepy old dead guy haunting him makes this look like something unique and, dare I say, kind of fun. Freaky and disturbing, but with some awkward fun tossed in. Why not? It's the horror genre after all.
TV & Videosscreenanarchy.com

FUNHOUSE: Watch The Official Trailer For The Reality Show Horror Flick

Jason William Lee's horror flick Funhouse will be released by Magnet Releasing in theaters and on demand May 28th. They releasd the offical trailer yesterday. Check it out below. Down and out backup singer and celebrity ex-husband Kasper is invited to compete in the Funhouse, an online ‘Big Brother’ style...