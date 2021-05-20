newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

America Experienced The Biggest Spike In Pedestrian Deaths Ever Recorded In 2020

Carscoops
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, 6,721 pedestrians were struck and killed in the U.S. The startling number rose compared to 2019, despite there being much less traffic on the road. That’s according to data reported by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). The combination of pedestrian deaths rising by 4.8% year-over-year and traffic reducing by 13.2% meant that the pedestrian fatality rate rose by 21%, the largest increase ever recorded since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started tracking these numbers in 1975.

www.carscoops.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Traffic Fatalities#Traffic Deaths#Pedestrian Safety#Traffic Safety#Road Traffic#Ghsa#People Of Color#Sam Schwartz Consulting#Pedestrian Deaths#Pedestrian Fatalities#Traffic Violence#Pedestrians#Dangerous Driving#Highway Safety#Impaired Driving#Intersections#Alcohol Impairment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
TrafficPosted by
Talk 1340

Texas Motorcyclist Deaths Spike in 2020

May is National Motorcycle Awareness Month, and the Texas Department of Transportation's annual "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles" is now underway. It may surprise you, but in 2020, deaths in motorcycle accidents went up. Despite less traffic on the roads last year and even a 2 percent reduction in motorcycle crashes, state officials say there was a 17 percent increase in fatalities compared to 2019. In 2020, there were 7,481 motorcycle crashes in Texas. Out of those accidents, 1,856 motorcyclists were injured and 482 were killed.
Carsroadsbridges.com

Technology trends to increase pedestrian and cyclist safety

City streets are evidently dangerous for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other vulnerable road users (VRUs). For example, 30 people are killed and more than 500 others are seriously injured annually in traffic-related accidents in San Francisco alone, a city with less than 1 million people. A disproportionate number of these fatalities and serious injuries happen to pedestrians and bicyclists. Between 2016 and 2019, there were 75 fatalities in vehicle-to-pedestrian accidents and 12 in vehicle-to-bicycle accidents according to San Francisco’s TransBASE Dashboard. About 75% of these fatalities occurred at intersections.
Retailwnypapers.com

AAA shares motorcycle safety tips for bikers & drivers

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and AAA Western and Central New York is reminding both drivers and bikers of key safety tips as the weather gets nicer. Many bikers will choose to ride free on the open road. Also, motorcycle and scooter sales rose 11.4% in 2020 during the pandemic, according to a Retail Sales Report issued recently by the Motorcycle Industry Council. As an advocate for traffic safety, AAA hopes to reduce crashes and keep the rest of the spring and summer safe for all roadway users.
Accidentslegalreader.com

Truck Accidents: Everything You Need to Know for Recovery

If you were seriously injured or lost someone you love, you’re facing a long and challenging road to recovery. Fortunately, you have options, and you have rights. Sharing the road with 18-wheelers, tankers, and other large commercial vehicles can be nerve-racking. This isn’t because all truck drivers are careless or aggressive when they get behind the wheel. Most truckers are trained, cautious, and responsible. It’s the few who make reckless choices that make roads unsafe for the rest of us. It’s the trucking company executives who put profits over safety that are to blame for the thousands of wrongful deaths and catastrophic injuries that happen in the U.S. every year.
Trafficvillages-news.com

State officials urge vigilance when sharing roadways with motorcycles and bicycles

Temperatures are increasing and so are the number of commuters on Florida’s roadways – especially vulnerable road users. This month, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is teaming up with transportation and law enforcement organizations across the state to remind motorists of their responsibility to Share the Road properly with bicyclists, motorcyclists, commercial drivers, and all other road users in between, to keep our roads safe.
CarsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Office of Highway Safety reminding Kyians to ‘share the road’ during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

In recognition of May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) joins the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in reminding motorists and motorcyclists to “share the road” to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roadways. “Safety is a mutual responsibility for motorists...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Health officials: OD death spike tied to pandemic

May 17—SALEM — State leaders are sounding alarms after opioid-related overdose deaths increased by 5% in 2020 compared to the prior year. A release from the state's Department of Public Health last week listed Salem among communities in the state that saw a significant increase in overdose deaths last year, with 15 deaths in 2019 and 20 last year, according to state data. Boston, Brockton, Holyoke, Stoughton, Weymouth and Worcester are also listed.
Technologystarheraldnews.com

Patrol vehicles to be equipped with e-Cite/e-Crash computer systems

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department recently applied for and received an Arkansas State Police Highway Safety Grant in the amount of $52,300. The funds will be used to implement a computer program commonly known as e-Cite/e-Crash for all deputies’ patrol vehicles. “This is an Arkansas State Police Highway safety program...
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Governor emphasizes motorcycle safety

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. "We want all riders and motorists, whether they're traveling a short distance or long...
TrafficTree Hugger

Make Light Trucks as Safe as Cars or Ban Them From Cities

A lot of people were outraged when a Toronto area TV network tweeted about the death of a 5-year-old child, mostly complaining about the language used. The network said he was struck by a vehicle, not a driver. Even Gil Penalosa, urban activist and founder of mobility non-profit 8-80 Cities, did this.
Carswxhc.com

NYS officials warn of surge in bike crashes during Motorcycle Safety Month

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and state officials urge all motorists to be vigilant in the wake of an alarming spike in crashes and fatalities involving bikers. Preliminary data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research shows fatal motorcycle crashes were up nearly 35 percent from 2019 to 2020.
Business Insider

How semitrucks are crash tested

Just like consumer cars have to undergo crash testing, so do commercial semitrucks. Some of these tests are the same, but others are designed specifically for trucks. Thanks to these crash test trials, safety standards for trucks are only improving. See more stories on Insider's business page. Following is a...
Trafficinsideevs.com

NHTSA To Investigate Fatal Tesla Crash Involving Overturned Truck

Steven Michael Hendrickson was 35 and the proud single dad of two kids. He loved his Tesla Model 3 and posted at least two TikTok videos praising FSD and how it made driving more relaxing. On May 5, 2021, at 2:30 AM, his Tesla crashed into an overturned truck on State Highway 210 in California. The crash injured the truck driver, a person that was helping this driver, and killed Hendrickson. NHTSA decided to investigate the incident.
IndustryJalopnik

This Startup's Semi Hitch Detaches The Trailer In Accidents To Save Truck Drivers

Long-haul trucking is one of the most dangerous professions in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 885 large truck occupants died in 2018 — the highest number of fatalities since 1988. The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety estimated 47 percent of those in 2019 were the result of rollovers, which occur when cornering too quickly, or in the presence of high winds. And those statistics cover just the truckers — in total, 4,951 people died in collisions involving large trucks in 2018.
House RentPosted by
CBS News

Feds target evictions by some of America's biggest landlords

Despite a federal order that protects tenants from being evicted until the end of June, corporate landlords around the U.S. have gone to court to eject thousands of people from their homes. Now government regulators are scrutinizing these property owners' eviction practices, putting many of the nation's largest landlords on notice.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Can taxing trucks on miles traveled work?

A user fee to raise money for roads and bridges that is based on the number of miles a truck travels is popular among policymakers but does not sit well with industry lobbyists. Working the details. Unlike taxes on gasoline or diesel, a fee based on vehicle miles traveled (VMT)...