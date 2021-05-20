America Experienced The Biggest Spike In Pedestrian Deaths Ever Recorded In 2020
Last year, 6,721 pedestrians were struck and killed in the U.S. The startling number rose compared to 2019, despite there being much less traffic on the road. That’s according to data reported by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). The combination of pedestrian deaths rising by 4.8% year-over-year and traffic reducing by 13.2% meant that the pedestrian fatality rate rose by 21%, the largest increase ever recorded since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started tracking these numbers in 1975.www.carscoops.com