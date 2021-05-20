newsbreak-logo
Tej Lalvani's net worth, glamorous wife and why he's leaving Dragons' Den

By Kyle O'Sullivan
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 23 hours ago

When Tej Lalvani took his seat in the Dragons' Den in 2017, not much was known about the multi-millionaire.

Fast-forward four years, viewers have discovered the Vitabiotics CEO is one of the shrewdest and most suave businessmen going.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List in May 2019, the 46-year-old has an estimated net worth of £390million - and he's certainly splashed that cash around in the Den.

Tej has invested nearly £2million in total during his time on the BBC show in businesses such as vitamin infused tea T Plus Drinks, Thortful greetings cards and male make up War Paint.

One of Tej's best investments was in service provider Look After My Bills, which finds the best deal that year and automatically switches gas and electricity consumers to a cheaper deal for free if a better one comes along.

Teaming up with former Dragon Jenny Campbell, they invested £130,000 for just 3% equity in the business, which was bought by fellow comparison website GoCompare in 2019 with a reported valuation of more than £12.5million.

But how did Tej make his fortune - and what is his glamorous life like off-camera?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj3J6_0a5tmw7600
Tej Lalvani has spent four years as a Dragon in the Den (Image: BBC/Andrew Farrington)

Tej, who first arrived in series 15, spent his childhood between India and the UK before settling in London when he was 16.

His father is Professor Kartar Lalvani, who founded leading global nutrition company Vitabiotics in 1971, while his mother is a former Miss India and a Miss World runner-up.

Rather than being placed at the top, Tej worked his way there by gaining hands on experience in all departments of the business.

Initially he started in a junior role working in the warehouse and at one stage was even driving fork lifts.

Over the last 20 years Tej has grown the business into the largest vitamin company in the UK by value sales with a current group turnover of over £300 million a year.

While his father remains Charman, Tej has taken on the role of CEO of the family business with his key goal and vision to build Vitabiotics into the largest specialist vitamin company in the world.

Under Tej's leadership, Vitabiotics has expanded to its current size where its products are sold in over 100 countries worldwide and produces many of the UK’s number one selling vitamins including Wellwoman, Perfectil and Pregnacare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEQjT_0a5tmw7600
Tej composes music and plays a range of instruments in his spare time (Image: BBC)

In the early years of the business, Tej developed a flair for product design, branding and advertising and has always been heavily involved in this aspect of the business.

Even today nearly all of the marketing is overseen by Tej, who Young Entrepreneur at the Asian Business Awards in 2012 as well as Young Entrepreneur of the Year by TiE in 2013.

Tej, who has been nicknamed 'The Prince of Vitamins', mostly keeps his personal life private but does keep fans updated on social media.

In his spare time, aside from spending time with his family, Tej composes music and plays the drums, keyboard and guitar.

He married stunning wife Tara Ruby in a Sikh ceremony in London in August 2011, splashing out on a lavish pre-wedding reception and sit-down dinner at the Natural History Museum.

For their honeymoon, the newlyweds flew around the world for week-long stays in Malaysia, Japan and the Maldives.

The couple have been together for a decade but do not have any children together yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qln5z_0a5tmw7600
Tej Lalvani with his wife Tara Ruby (Image: WireImage)

As well as husband and wife they are also business partners and run a successful London-based property investment company together.

Despite having a thinning barnet a few years ago, Tej has always had a full head of hair in the Den but has remained tight-lipped on his secret transformation.

"I started losing my hair when I was young — only in my twenties — and it ­bothered me," he told The Sun in 2017.

"So I decided to do ­something about it, and feel much better with the way I look and feel now."

In January this year, Tej announced the sad news he would be leaving the Den after the current series to focus on the expansion of his business.

He may actually be a victim of his own success as Tej now has so many investments to focus on that he doesn't have time to make new ones in the Den.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMHhM_0a5tmw7600
Tej announced he was leaving the Den at the start of the year (Image: BBC)

"I’m truly excited for the upcoming series of Dragons’ Den, which looks set to be one of the best. However after an incredibly enjoyable four years as a Dragon I have decided that this next series will be my last," he announced earlier this year.

"My commitment to the international growth and expansion of my core business and the numerous investments over the years sadly means I will be unable to dedicate the necessary time moving forward.

"I would like to thank the BBC for the great opportunity along with their support and understanding. I wish everyone on the team the very best as it’s been a true pleasure working together."

Sarah Clay, the BBC’s Commissioning Editor for Entertainment, added: "We’ll be very sorry to see Tej go as he’s one of the shrewdest and coolest Dragons ever to grace the Den and I want to thank him for his enormous contributions, both personally and professionally to the series.

"As audiences will see, he certainly leaves the show on a high and we wish him continued success."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkXWI_0a5tmw7600
This series will be Tej's last in the Den (Image: Manchester Evening News)

With Tej walking out the doors, he is being replaced by the Den's youngest ever tycoon.

The brand new Dragon is 28-year-old Steven Bartlett, who is the CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain.

Steven initially set up the booming company, which is valued at £300 million, in his bedroom in Manchester when he started his business aged just 22.

Speaking about joining the show, Steven said: "It’s a tremendous honour to join the Den, hopefully representing a new generation of entrepreneurs, inspiring young and specifically under-represented entrepreneurs to follow in my footsteps."

As for Tej, viewers can still watch the businessman during his final few episodes of Dragons' Den - and we're being promised he goes out with a bang.

*Dragons' Den airs tonight on BBC One at 8pm

