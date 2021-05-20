newsbreak-logo
Michigan reports 1,372 new COVID-19 cases, 74 more deaths

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 21 hours ago
Michigan health officials have confirmed 1,372 new cases of the coronavirus in the state. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 74 deaths connected to COVID-19, 61 of which were identified during a vital records review.

There are now 881,057 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,815 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 1,616 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

As of May 14, 755,119 have recovered from the virus.

10,471,355 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 7,892,259 have been administered as of May 19.

56.8% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday the state would be lifting all capacity limits on outdoor gatherings and increasing indoor limits to 50% of capacity on June 1 .

On July 1, the state plans to lift the broad mask and gatherings limits.

Restrictions may not be lifted if "unexpected circumstances" arise, such as a COVID-19 variant that current vaccines do not protect against -- though Whitmer says she doesn't expect that to happen.

The new plan replaces the "Vacc to Normal" plan announced late last month, which tied the lifting of restrictions to the percentage of residents vaccinated.

MORE: State lifts capacity limits on outdoor gatherings on June 1, increases indoor limits to 50%

Fully vaccinated Michiganders are no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering indoors or outdoors , Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced May 14.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan on April 29 , outlining vaccination metrics the state will use to further relax pandemic restrictions. With her announcement on May 20, it appears the state will no longer use the original plan as a guide to reopening.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was planning to us four vaccination-based milestones to make decisions for future epidemic order actions.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Two weeks after 55% of Michiganders have received at least their first dose:

  • in-person work will again be allowed for all sectors of business.

Then, two weeks after 60% of Michiganders have gotten at least their first dose, the state will:

  • increase indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%
  • increase indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes to 25%
  • increase capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%
  • lift the curfew on restaurants and bars

At 65% of Michiganders, plus two weeks, the state will:

  • lift all indoor capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties
  • further relax limits on residential social gatherings

At 70% of Michiganders, plus two weeks, the state will:

  • lift the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer use broad mitigation measures unless unexpected circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.

On April 16, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended its Gathering and Mask order through May 24.

As of April 26, children ages 2 to 4 must make a good-faith effort to wear a mask when at a childcare facility or camp.


More information and resources on the coronavirus pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker .

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section .

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

