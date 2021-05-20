newsbreak-logo
'Devastated' friends pay emotional tribute to man killed after car hit tree

By Henry Collier
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZIUS_0a5tmnPn00
Denny Wiltshire, in his 20s, died when the car he was travelling in hit a tree (Image: Facebook WS)

Heartbroken friends have been paying tribute to a man who died in a car crash.

Denny Wiltshire, who was in his 20s, was killed when the car he was a passenger in hit a tree on Wednesday evening (May 19) on the A2 near Dover in Kent.

Another man, also in his 20s, was injured in the crash which happened at around 8pm on a busy dual carriageway, reports Kent Live.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information or dash-cam footage to come forward as officers continue to investigate the circumstances.

Denny's friends have flooded social media with poignant tributes this afternoon.

One said: "You’ve touched so many and left your mark on so many. Heaven has gained another angel."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ig7z_0a5tmnPn00
Tributes have poured in for the 'amazing' man (Image: Geograph WS)

Signing off the message, they added: "Your legacy shall lead on."

Another friend said: “I’m devastated. Denny was amazing.”

And a third added: "Gone but never forgotten. RIP Denny Wiltshire.

"He was a great guy and so lovely to everyone who knew him."

A fourth wrote: "Such sad news. Rest in peace Denny Wiltshire. You’ll forever be remembered."

Denny was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen T-Roc when it reportedly collided with a tree.

The crash saw the carriageway closed for much of the evening.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: “Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who has information.

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the coastbound A2 and has footage of the collision, or footage of the vehicle being driven in the moments leading up to the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting DS/JG/43/21. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk."

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain's most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

