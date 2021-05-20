Private schools see high retention in Twin Cities after Covid-19 boosted enrollment

The latest enrollment numbers for the East Grand Forks Public School District are "bleak," according to Superintendent Mike Kolness. The district's enrollment has declined by about 90 students since the beginning of the school year, Kolness told the East Grand Forks School Board at its regular meeting Monday evening, May 10. Some of those students switched to a virtual academy during COVID-19, and he hopes that they might return to the district next year, but many students have moved out of the district altogether.