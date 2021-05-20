newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Private schools see high retention in Twin Cities after Covid-19 boosted enrollment

By Taryn Phaneuf
Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twin Cities private schools that got an enrollment boost because of Covid-19 say new families are sticking around for next year.

www.bizjournals.com
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Twin Cities#Covid 19#Enrollment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Educationfox26houston.com

Catholic schools see uptick in enrollment after slump

Many reports suggest that Catholic schools across the US saw a decrease in already-sinking enrollment. But the interim president of the National Catholic Education Association tells The Factor that the numbers are now trending in the right direction.
Maine StateSun-Journal

Central and western Maine schools lose state money as COVID-19 cuts enrollment

Unlimited access to the Maine stories you need. Sign up here for a 7-day free trial. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice.
East Grand Forks, MNGrand Forks Herald

Enrollment down and COVID-19 cases up in East Grand Forks Public Schools

The latest enrollment numbers for the East Grand Forks Public School District are "bleak," according to Superintendent Mike Kolness. The district's enrollment has declined by about 90 students since the beginning of the school year, Kolness told the East Grand Forks School Board at its regular meeting Monday evening, May 10. Some of those students switched to a virtual academy during COVID-19, and he hopes that they might return to the district next year, but many students have moved out of the district altogether.
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Winona Area Public Schools sees 5 more COVID-19 cases

Cases have continued to grow in the Winona Area Public Schools district, with five new cases confirmed among students and employees between April 29 and May 5. There have been 70 COVID-19 cases so far this school year. During that week, 77 people also started quarantine within the district, raising...
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

North Hall High School sees jump in student COVID-related absences and quarantine numbers

North Hall High School recently experienced a surge in student quarantine numbers and absences resulting from positive COVID-19 cases. By the end of Friday, May 7, the school had six positive cases among students and 84 students in quarantine, according to Stan Lewis, the Hall County Schools’ director of communications. During April, North Hall High’s daily COVID- related absences with students and staff ranged from zero to one. For March, the highest count reached four on March 4 and March 5.
Public Healthmscnews.net

Falls City School Board receives info related to COVID-19

(KLZA)-- Falls City School Superintendent Tim Heckinlively informed Board members Monday night he estimates District 56 will receive nearly $2-million in ESSER II and III Federal funding. The federal funds must be used for school renewal and acceleration of learning due to the COVID-19 impact. As the allocations and spending...
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County Public School System sees an increase in enrollment numbers in April 2021; Enrollment now above Sept 2020

Enrollment numbers for Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) are kind of a big deal…as those numbers drive some funding for our school system. The April 2021 report showed an increase of 81 students from the previous month (Enrollment now at 57,366). This brings the total of 1,502 students lower than what was reported in September 2019 and 73 higher than what was reported in September 2020. This is also 2,056 less students than what was reported in April, 2020 (59,422).
Genesee County, MIPosted by
The Flint Journal

New partnership between Protect Michigan Commission, MDHHS and MTA aims to boost Genesee County Covid vaccine enrollment

FLINT, MI -- Genesee County residents will soon have greater opportunities to get vaccinated through a new partnership between the Protect Michigan Commission, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Mass Transit Authority and several local churches. A new grassroots campaign by the Protect Michigan Commission looks to utilize ‘street...
Educationncpolicywatch.org

New tool shows impact of state’s Leandro Plan on school district budgets

A new interactive tool from the Every Child NC Coalition calculates the impact that the state’s Leandro Comprehensive Remedial Plan would have on state funding for every school district. The tool distills the 57-page Leandro Plan into something that is tangible and readily understandable for advocates and policymakers. The Leandro...
EducationMySanAntonio

Future of School Announces Resilient Districts Prize to Reward Innovative Education Practices

DENVER (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Future of School (FoS), an education intermediary organization mobilizing change in American K-12 education, has announced the creation of the Resilient Districts Prize (RDP), designed to reward innovative practices in blended and online learning that have made a positive impact during COVID-19. The RDP program will award up to 20 total grants across three categories, worth $10,000 - $25,000 apiece, and the funds can be used for technology, professional development, training or other expenses related to online and blended learning. The application process is open from June 1-30, 2021.
PoliticsAspen Daily News

State leaders roll out plan to create early childhood dept, expand preschool

Colorado would establish a stand-alone state department dedicated to early childhood programs and start developing a plan for universal free preschool in 2023 under a bill introduced Wednesday. Gov. Jared Polis, who has made preschool one of his top priorities, announced the initiative at a press conference flanked by Democratic...
CollegesSalina Journal

Attending a state university? Tuition costs will likely stay flat next school year.

Most of the state's public universities are proposing to keep tuition steady for the 2021-22 school year, according to presentations before the Board of Regents on Wednesday. That includes a tuition freeze for resident and out-of-state students at the University of Kansas, the third straight year tuition hasn't increased for Kansans at the state's flagship university.