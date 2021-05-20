Aftermath Silver : Summarises Challacollo Drill Intersections Outside of Mineral Resource and Updates on the Challacollo Purchase Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) (OTC: TLLZF) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement (the "Agreement") with EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX") whereby Gold Line will acquire all of EMX's newly acquired exploration reservation (the "Oijärvi Extension" or the "Extension Property") in Finland's Oijärvi Greenstone Belt (the "Greenstone Belt" or the "Belt") (the "Transaction"). The acquisition of the OijärviExtension from EMX, will add approximately 16,000 hectares (ha) to the Company's land position within the Greenstone Belt which, along with the Company's proposed acquisition of the Oijärvi Gold Project (or the "Project") from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ("Agnico") (the "Agnico Transaction") (see GLDL news release dated March 22, 2021) will establish Gold Line as the largest land package holder in the region, as well as the controlling interest holder of the Oijärvi Greenstone Belt, an emerging gold belt in Finland.