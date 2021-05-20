Aftermath Silver : Summarises Challacollo Drill Intersections Outside of Mineral Resource and Updates on the Challacollo Purchase Agreement
Aftermath Silver Summarises Challacollo Drill Intersections Outside of Mineral Resource and Updates on the Challacollo Purchase Agreement. Vancouver, BC, May 20, 2021 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Aftermath Silver') (TSX-V: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) is pleased to provide a summary of the ongoing drill core sampling program and other drill intersections at its Challacollo Silver-Gold project in northern Chile. These intersections are outside of November 2020 Mineral Resource domains, but within the optimised pit shell used to define the material types in the current NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource estimate.www.marketscreener.com