Winless teams meet as Dream visit Fever

Visit Beloit is proud to announce the inaugural Sports Broadcast Symposium and Dream Job Competition postponed in 2021 is set to take place January 7-9, 2022. The three-day event is slated to feature an educational symposium, competition to become a full-time radio broadcaster for the Beloit Snappers in 2022, and an industry job fair. Celestino Ruffini, CEO at Visit Beloit, is looking forward to hosting the event and stated, “The city of Beloit and the Beloit College Powerhouse will serve as the perfect backdrop for launching the sports broadcasting careers of the attendees and we look forward to welcoming them all to this marquee event”. He continued, “After postponing the event to maximize the experience of the attendees and to better ensure the safety of all involved, we are extremely excited to welcome everyone to Beloit.”