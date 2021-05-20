newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Winless teams meet as Dream visit Fever

atlantanews.net
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo struggling teams will face off Friday night when the Atlanta Dream visit the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. The Dream are 0-2 after losing 85-77 at home Wednesday to the Chicago Sky, who were without star Candace Parker because of an ankle injury. The Fever are 0-3 following an 88-67...

www.atlantanews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Collen
Person
Jessica Breland
Person
Danielle Robinson
Person
Odyssey Sims
Person
Jantel Lavender
Person
Mike Petersen
Person
Marianne Stanley
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Natalie Achonwa
Person
Cheyenne Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#Indiana Fever#Home Games#Night Games#Home Field#Free Games#The Chicago Sky#The Seattle Storm#The Los Angeles Sparks#Minnesota Lynx#University Of Arizona#Mcdonald#Baylor#Field Level Media#Connecticut Sun#Indianapolis#Home Wednesday#Ankle Injury#Flashes#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
BasketballPosted by
FOX26

What we learned in the first weekend of the WNBA

(Bally Sports) – The Seattle Storm isn’t ready to give up that trophy just yet. A pre-season survey of WNBA general managers predicted the Las Vegas Aces, last year’s runner-up, would win the WNBA title this year. The Storm — the defending champs — was not even in the top four. Apparently, Seattle read the survey results and laughed, because they had no problem showing that even with losing Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark, they were just fine. Breanna Stewart had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Jewel Lloyd had 22 points and six assists in the 97-83 win.
NBAPosted by
FOX26

Atlanta Dream hire all-Black female broadcast team

ATLANTA (Bally Sports) — For the first time ever in any professional sports league, there will be an all-Black female broadcast team for the 2021 WNBA season. On Monday, the Atlanta Dream announced the historic group: LaChina Robinson, Tabitha Turner, Angel Gray and Autumn Johnson. Former Dream player and now co-owner Renee Montgomery tweeted “representation matters” in her announcement of the newest hires, who will be on the call for all 2021 home games.
MLSatlantanews.net

Fire, Union meet in matchup of winless sides

While the Philadelphia Union have enjoyed success in competition outside MLS, their focus this weekend will turn back to the league, where it's been an early struggle. The Chicago Fire also hope to end similar struggles. The Union and the host Fire each will look to record their first MLS...
NBAchatsports.com

The Dream Take jumps into loss vs. Jazz, highlights team’s effort

Michael Brown breaks down the Houston Rockets’ strong effort against tough odds in a loss to the Utah Jazz. The Dream Take is on iTunes: Click Here to Download. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com. Please leave any request to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Debuts New Players & J.League Gear

KLab Inc. has introduced a few new additions this week to Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, including new players and some new special gear. Starting today, you can get in on a new collaboration as they have partnered up with the J.League to add all 42 team's uniforms for the 2021 season to the game. That includes the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J1 League and the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J2 League, both of which will be available in the game. They've added several new players for you to add to your teams as well, and a series of in-game campaigns, which you can read about below.
MLBFrankfort Times

Chasing baseball gold: Israeli team has big dreams for Tokyo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Danny Valencia ducked out of the scorching Arizona sun, reached into a cooler to grab an ice-cold drink and took a seat on the bench. The former Major League Baseball player savored the sweat dripping off his face onto the dugout floor, knowing he had found a second calling in the game of baseball.
Atlanta, GAWNBA.com

2021 WNBA Team Preview: Atlanta Dream

From one historic season to another, the WNBA’s 25th season is set to tip-off on May 14th. The league will commemorate the 25th season with a campaign, “Count It” and a distinguishing and purposeful 25th season logo. The WNBA will also celebrate the ways its players have shattered expectations and have stood at the forefront of advancement, inclusion and social change for 25 years.
Liberty, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fever falls to Liberty, stays winless on year

Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 and New York beat Indiana 73-65 on Sunday. Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 points and Jazmine Jones 10 for New York, which hasn't won its first two games to start a season since 2016. After Kelsey Mitchell's 3-pointer brought the Fever...
Beloit, WIwclo.com

Visit Beloit hosts Sports Broadcast Symposium and Dream Job Competition

Visit Beloit is proud to announce the inaugural Sports Broadcast Symposium and Dream Job Competition postponed in 2021 is set to take place January 7-9, 2022. The three-day event is slated to feature an educational symposium, competition to become a full-time radio broadcaster for the Beloit Snappers in 2022, and an industry job fair. Celestino Ruffini, CEO at Visit Beloit, is looking forward to hosting the event and stated, “The city of Beloit and the Beloit College Powerhouse will serve as the perfect backdrop for launching the sports broadcasting careers of the attendees and we look forward to welcoming them all to this marquee event”. He continued, “After postponing the event to maximize the experience of the attendees and to better ensure the safety of all involved, we are extremely excited to welcome everyone to Beloit.”
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Diana Taurasi, Mercury visit winless Mystics

The Phoenix Mercury conclude their season-opening road trip by paying a visit to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. The Mercury will hope to bounce back from Sunday's loss and finish the trip 2-1, while the Mystics are searching for a more solid shooting performance with two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne expected to remain sidelined.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Winless pitchers meet as Angels, Red Sox continue series

The Boston Red Sox will host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park, with infielder Michael Chavis looking to get a start for the fifth game in a row. Chavis spent the entire first month of the season at the Red Sox alternative training site, except for getting into one game as a pinch runner on April 10. But he was called up May 7 to replace Enrique Hernandez, who was placed on the injured list.
Staunton, VANews-Virginian

Staunton girls soccer team defeats visiting Riverheads

STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm scored four first-half goals — including a hat trick by sophomore Emma Shuey — and that turned out to be plenty. Neither Staunton nor Riverheads scored in the second half, and the Storm defeated the Gladiators 4-0 in Shenandoah District girls soccer action Thursday night.
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

UA teams gear up for SEC Outdoor meet

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams will have their final meet before the SEC Championships when the Razorbacks host the Arkansas Twilight today at John McDonnell Field. "This is a last chance meet for some kids to prove themselves and get on our...
College SportsDaily Mining Gazette

Finlandia closes out winless season

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Four players had three hits each as the Finlandia University baseball team (0-37, 0-28 WIAC) lost 14-6 and 11-5 to UW-Stout (21-17, 16-12 WIAC), Saturday afternoon at Nelson Field. Game 1. UW-Stout took a 3-0 lead heading into the fifth inning. Sophomore Josh Merced singled and moved...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Track team preparing for big meet

The Fountain Hills High School track season is winding down, with the local squad recently taking part in its final regular meet of the season. “Fountain Hills had an excellent showing at the Gopher Jail Break invitational in Florence,” said head coach Nick Goodman. “This was our last regular-season meet, with only qualifying meets ahead.”