Voice Biometrics Market projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 22.8%

 9 hours ago

According to a new market research report "Voice Biometrics Market by Component, Type (Active and Passive), Application (Authentication and Customer Verification, Transaction Processing), Authentication Process, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2020 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for robust fraud detection and prevention systems across the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry and the need for reducing authentication and identification costs are driving the adoption of voice biometrics solutions across the world. Fraudulent activities have increased alarmingly with the advent of digitalization across the banking industry. Through high-profile data thefts, fraudsters with access to banking credentials may gain access to customers' bank accounts, thus creating the need for second or third-level security in the whole financial authentication system. Voice biometrics caters to such needs of banks and financial agencies by smartly identifying a user based on his/her voiceprint.

