CBO's Interactive Force Structure Tool

Some of the main features of President Joe Biden’s security policy are coming into focus, but the greater clarity does not necessarily offer much comfort. The administration seems intent on pursuing hardline policies toward both Russia and China. Indeed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged U.S. democratic allies to join Washington’s efforts to counter the supposedly disruptive ambitions of those two countries. Decades ago, Henry Kissinger wisely counseled against such an approach. He emphasized that U.S. leaders should always make certain that Washington’s relations with Moscow and Beijing are closer than their ties are with each other. The current approach ostentatiously violates Kissinger’s important principle.