Aerospace & Defense

CBO's Interactive Force Structure Tool

 20 hours ago

Determine the Costs and Capabilities of Customized Plans for the Military's Forces. The Congressional Budget Office periodically calculates the operating costs for every unit in the U.S. armed forces. Using those values, this interactive tool lets you add or subtract brigades, ships, aircraft squadrons, and other units to see how such changes would affect the Department of Defense's (DoD's) total operation and support (O&S) costs and the size of the military.

