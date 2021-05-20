TRU Precious Metals Announces Private Placement of Flow-Through Units
Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 (the "Offering"), subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval. The Offering shall consist of up to 12,962,963 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.27 per FT Unit. TRU has been informed that Eric Sprott or a related entity intends to purchase approximately $2,000,000 of the FT Units immediately following closing of the Offering.www.marketscreener.com