TRU Precious Metals Announces Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Under the second tranche, the Company issued 182,500 units (each, a “Unit”) at $1.37 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $1.75 per Share for a period of twelve months from the date of closing of the Offering. In the event that the Shares trade at a price of $2.50 for ten consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the Warrant expiry date by providing notice (the “Acceleration Notice”) to the Warrant holders by way of a news release that the Warrants will expire on the 30th day from the date of the Acceleration Notice.