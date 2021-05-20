newsbreak-logo
Columbia, SC

Columbia dedicates mural of Sarah Mae Flemming, who helped desegregate city buses

The State
 21 hours ago

On June 22, 1954, Sarah Mae Flemming made a historic decision. Now the city of Columbia has made sure the memory of that moment will live on for years to come. The city on Thursday formally dedicated a mural of Flemming on a wall at Woodland Park, just off Garners Ferry Road. The piece — called “The Pursuit of Justice” — is one of a series of murals Columbia and its parks foundation have commissioned on city-owned buildings, with the aim of honoring African American history that is important to the city.

Entertainment
Visual Art
Politics
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Study ranks Columbia as the fifth best city to start a career

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to wallethub.com, Columbia is the fifth best city in the country to start a career. The survey was based on factors like the availability of entry level jobs, average starting salary and housing affordability. Charleston came in at sixth and Salt Lake City, Utah was ranked...
Columbia, SCIsland Packet Online

SC lawmaker asks AG to block Columbia conversion therapy ban

A lawmaker in South Carolina has asked the state’s attorney general to block a proposed city ordinance in Columbia that aims to prohibit professional therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors. Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell wrote in a May 13 letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Columbia, SCcolumbiabusinessreport.com

Cleckley named Richland Library entrepreneur-in-residence

Columbia entrepreneur and multimedia personality Shennice Cleckley is Richland Library’s new entrepreneur-in-residence. Cleckley’s residency runs from May until September. Initially developed in 2019, the library’s entrepreneur-in-residence program aims to make a diverse group of leaders with proven expertise available to area businesses and entrepreneurs. Cleckley, a graduate of Columbia College...
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Columbia SC Attorney Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

A Columbia, South Carolina attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged boating under the influence (BUI) incident that occurred over the weekend, according to jail records obtained by this news outlet. G. Randall McKay of Chapin, S.C. was booked early Monday morning at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, South Carolina.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Columbia pools open Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia outdoor pools will reopen Saturday, May 29, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced. Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.
Columbia, SCUS News and World Report

S. Carolina Teacher Group Drops Protest Plan, Citing Threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teacher advocacy group SC for Ed says it dropped plans for Monday protests in Columbia amid threats of violence. The group had scheduled an “Enough is Enough” protest to take place at the Statehouse, South Carolina Department of Education and governor's mansion, saying it wanted to protest the mistreatment of teachers by Gov Henry McMaster, the state superintendent of education and others.
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

Dozens rally for LGBTQ youth, athlete rights at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dozens from the LGBTQ community that included advocates and allies from across the state gathered at the State House in a showing of support for transgender youth and athletes Sunday. Eli Bundy, a transgender teenager from Charleston, was among a short-list of speakers advocating for inclusion...
Columbia, SCwach.com

Residents more fed up and on edge after another deadly shooting at Colony Apartments

This weekend brought more violence to the Colony Apartments in Columbia. Authorities confirmed a man was shot to death in the complex on Saturday. WACH FOX News spoke with several community members fearful and living on edge. One person saying it’s become “a breeding ground for the penitentiary, the department of social services and the morgue.” And they want to see more done to combat the crime – and keep them safe.
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Columbia, SCMinneapolis Star Tribune

Governor's OK means S Carolina now allows open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he signed into law a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits from the state to carry their guns in the open. McMaster posted on Twitter that he was keeping his promise to sign any bill that protects or expands gun rights.
Columbia, SClive5news.com

SC reports 8,500th death from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina latest daily report on COVID-19 shows the state has reached a grim milestone. The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests found 229 new confirmed cases and identified 107 new probable cases. The agency also reported only one...
Columbia, SCThe Post and Courier

Filing Notices - R&R Improvements DBA One 4 Coffee

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that R&R Improvements DBA One 4 Coffee intends to apply to the South Carolina Department Of Revenue for a license that will allow the on premises consumption of beer, wine and liquor at 114 Jungle Rd Unit F Edisto Beach South Carolina 29438. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than June 2, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1939799.
Mississippi StateThe Post and Courier

Supreme Court to consider Mississippi abortion ban that could impact SC

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Supreme Court decided May 17 to take up a lawsuit over Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, paving the way for a potential rollback of longstanding precedent that could have significant implications for South Carolina's more restrictive law. If the increasingly conservative court sides with Mississippi by reversing...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Delays expected on I-26 after overhead sign hit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overhead sign was hit on I-26 Eastbound at the 101 exit ramp, officials say. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, only one lane will be available at that location while the structure is taken down. Delays are expected throughout the morning for the...