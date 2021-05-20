Columbia dedicates mural of Sarah Mae Flemming, who helped desegregate city buses

On June 22, 1954, Sarah Mae Flemming made a historic decision. Now the city of Columbia has made sure the memory of that moment will live on for years to come. The city on Thursday formally dedicated a mural of Flemming on a wall at Woodland Park, just off Garners Ferry Road. The piece — called “The Pursuit of Justice” — is one of a series of murals Columbia and its parks foundation have commissioned on city-owned buildings, with the aim of honoring African American history that is important to the city.