High school basketball players hit the courts
Quincy and Portola high schools put on an incredible show on the court for one of the first games of the quickly assembled 2021 season. The lady athletes played first on the QHS court in front of a handful of family spectators. It was amazing to see the skill and prowess on the court. Some of the Monday basketball players were on the softball field competing Friday! Portola girls finished their season May 14. The Quincy girls have softball games scheduled through to May 25! However, overlapping sports schedules or not, three-point shots were going in, dribble skills seemed second-nature, and the teams played like they had been at it all season not just a few days.