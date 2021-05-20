High school basketball players hit the courts

“We played really well as a team on Saturday (May 8). We were able to get good contributions from a variety of players, which is always good to see,” said FRC long-time head baseball coach Terry Baumgartner. “The guys are really starting to play well as it has taken us awhile to kick off the dust from not playing for 12 months.” In game one, May 8th, the FRC Eagles won over the visiting Shasta Knights, 15-3. Cooper Kitrel, Jerry Thomas, Bowdy Griffin, Sean Pauly, Ryan Bolf and Jake Christianson scored two runs each. Jake Madson, Garrett Damico, and Jordan Brandenburg all scored for the FRC Eagles. Dominic Folks hit 4 RBIs, Kitrel hit three, Thomas and Brandenburg each hit two and Madson, Griffin and Bolf each hit one RBI. Rolf and Christianson both hit a triple. Only Thomas was able to steal a base that game from the Knights.