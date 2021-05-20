newsbreak-logo
Portola, CA

High school basketball players hit the courts

By Editor
Plumas County News
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleQuincy and Portola high schools put on an incredible show on the court for one of the first games of the quickly assembled 2021 season. The lady athletes played first on the QHS court in front of a handful of family spectators. It was amazing to see the skill and prowess on the court. Some of the Monday basketball players were on the softball field competing Friday! Portola girls finished their season May 14. The Quincy girls have softball games scheduled through to May 25! However, overlapping sports schedules or not, three-point shots were going in, dribble skills seemed second-nature, and the teams played like they had been at it all season not just a few days.

Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Quincy softball thanks Sierra Pacific for new uniforms

The Sierra Pacific Foundation continues to support Plumas County youth — recently donating funds to buy new uniforms for the Quincy High School softball team. The team recently posed for a photograph on their field. Photo submitted.
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

There are still a few chances to catch a game

There is just no telling what will happen, regardless the sport, when the Portola High School Tigers and the Quincy High School Trojans meet for athletic competition. Case in point, May 10 when the Tigers won over the Trojans by a score of 19-8 in Quincy. PHS opened the first...
Oroville, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Sprague hits buzzer beater to lift Las Plumas over Oroville | Local roundup

Josh Sprague drilled the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Las Plumas boys basketball team over rival Oroville 56-54 on Wednesday night. Sprague, a senior, led the Thunderbirds with 23 points in the home victory. Sprague’s game-winning bucket was his third 3-ball of the night. Anthony Quihuiz added...
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Ball games continue to score for fans and athletes

“We played really well as a team on Saturday (May 8). We were able to get good contributions from a variety of players, which is always good to see,” said FRC long-time head baseball coach Terry Baumgartner. “The guys are really starting to play well as it has taken us awhile to kick off the dust from not playing for 12 months.” In game one, May 8th, the FRC Eagles won over the visiting Shasta Knights, 15-3. Cooper Kitrel, Jerry Thomas, Bowdy Griffin, Sean Pauly, Ryan Bolf and Jake Christianson scored two runs each. Jake Madson, Garrett Damico, and Jordan Brandenburg all scored for the FRC Eagles. Dominic Folks hit 4 RBIs, Kitrel hit three, Thomas and Brandenburg each hit two and Madson, Griffin and Bolf each hit one RBI. Rolf and Christianson both hit a triple. Only Thomas was able to steal a base that game from the Knights.
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Quincy golf team soaks up the good life

Quincy High School, and now newcomer to the circuit Plumas Charter School, is one of the farthest high schools from a golf course competing in the 2021 Plumas County High School golf season schedule, but Quincy players are holding their own on the green. Quincy High School golfers have a...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Sports scores and schedules across Plumas County

Outdoor high school sporting events are beginning to open to the public. As regulations change, the best plan is to check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported) Car racing also underway at the American Valley Speedway. Team stats. Feather River...
Portola, CAPlumas County News

Portola softball team breaks in new field with 19-9 victory

The newly created Portola High School ball field complex is impressive and the Tiger girls softball team expressed their thanks with a dynamic victory over the visiting Chester Volcanoes on May 3. The game was polished off with a grand slam hit by PHS junior Alyssa Ross turning the 15-9 Tiger lead into a landslide Tiger win.
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Sports scores and schedules keep coming

Outdoor high school sporting events are beginning to open to the public. As regulations change, the best plan is to check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported) Team stats. Feather River College. Baseball: 9-5 overall, 9-5 conference. Softball: 6-3 overall,...