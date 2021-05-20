Notre Dame Football: Brian Kelly named a top-5 coach in the nation
Notre Dame Football has a special head coach in Brian Kelly, who was recently named a top-5 coach in the entire country by CBS Sports. The Notre Dame Football team will head into the 2021 college football season fresh off another appearance in the College Football Playoff. For Brian Kelly and his team, that is their second appearance in the last three years, as they continue to show that they are one of the best teams in college football.slapthesign.com