Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Football: Brian Kelly named a top-5 coach in the nation

By Brad Weiss
FanSided
FanSided
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame Football has a special head coach in Brian Kelly, who was recently named a top-5 coach in the entire country by CBS Sports. The Notre Dame Football team will head into the 2021 college football season fresh off another appearance in the College Football Playoff. For Brian Kelly and his team, that is their second appearance in the last three years, as they continue to show that they are one of the best teams in college football.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#College Football Season#Clemson Football#Alabama Football#Cbs Sports#The Notre Dame Football#Irish#Ohio State#Notre Dame Football Hc#Notre Dame History#Head Coaches#Field#Talent#Likes
