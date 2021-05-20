Northampton Conservation Commission: Taking care of the spaces that heal us

The stresses and uncertainties of COVID-19 have underscored the importance of local parks and open spaces that are available and accessible to everyone. Even a short stroll on a wooded path or multiuse trail, away from online meetings and in sunlight and fresh air, acts like a personal reset button. A report on parks and the pandemic from The Trust for Public Land notes that “During this crisis, people have turned to their parks like never before — for fresh air, exercise, meditation, a sense of peace. Research shows that parkland is, indeed, a potent force for our well-being: numerous scientific studies show the benefits of nature for both physical and mental health.” The report goes on to talk about increases in visitation to all types of open spaces nationwide over the past year.