Fed, citing crypto risk, to open digital currency debate this summer

 23 hours ago

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged the risks of cryptocurrencies in an unusual video message on Thursday that also laid out a clearer timetable for the Fed to consider adopting a digital currency of its own. Highlighting the fast advances in financial technology and the...

#Digital Currency#Financial System#Paper Currency#Financial Technology#Financial Investment#Reuters#The U S Treasury#The Boston Fed#Digital Payments#Cryptocurrency Values#Potential Risks#Investment Firms#Banks#Central Bank#Ransomware Payments#Technology Advances#Businesses#Reporting#Debate
MarketsCoinDesk

No Reason to Fear Central Bank Digital Currencies

From papers to blog posts, a lot has been said on how a CBDC would deprive banks of deposits because funds could be easily moved to CBDC accounts or wallets, especially in times of crisis. Similarly, we’re frequently reminded that a CBDC could be used as an instrument of control because CBDC transactions would be traceable in real time. But will these risks emerge because of CBDCs, or can they materialize regardless of any CBDC ever being issued?
Forbes

What Are The Risks Of Crypto Savings Accounts?

There are quite a few popular cryptocurrency savings accounts out there, including options from platforms like BlockFi, Linus, Outlet, and Gemini. These savings accounts are very different from traditional savings accounts, and in more ways than many people realize. First, investors should remember that cryptocurrency savings accounts are built to...
The Hill

Will digital currencies dethrone or cement the US dollar?

As crypto markets continue to attract attention and digital technologies threaten to upend the entire financial system, governments and reserve banks are racing to keep up and reassert themselves. Some, including India, Nigeria, and Turkey, have proposed banning decentralized crypto assets over the risk of money laundering and tax evasion. At the same time, many — especially China — are exploring how they might leverage digital technologies to create their own centralized Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and potentially challenge U.S. monetary hegemony and the value proposition of decentralized crypto assets.
Marketstheiet.org

Crypto-Currency Payout for Un-applied Legal Infrastructure?

An adequate reason for Cryptocurrency Value being "paid out" or increasing in value in Australia, when certain provision of critical legislative infrastructure is not applied under a certain condition - making the value of the local currency such as the AUD, disparate to the existing investments from South China Sea (China). For example, when WHO has declared that 5G does cause a biological reaction in Humans, to allow installation of 5G Towers, would be a considerable violation of the 'Crimes (Biological Weapons) Act 1976' Australia. However, that 5G installers are going ahead with this - is what is allegedly creating the Cryptocurrency. So, it can be expected that if 5G installations are carried out in Australia, there would be a higher "payout" or appreciation of the Crypto against the AUD - although the AUD should be relatively constant against the HKD or CNY.
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

The regulators are coming for crypto: What investors need to know

Just this week, Ether (ETH) breached the $4,000 mark while Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, recently hit another all-time high at over $63,000. Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) continues its roller-coaster ride after "Dogefather" Elon Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live and news about digital artwork fetching eye-watering prices in the form of nonfungible tokens is all over the airwaves.
Forbes

Will Digital Currencies Wipe Out Crypto? Central Banks To Target Bitcoin?

When the euro was introduced just over twenty years ago, there were tales of people around Europe refusing to exchange their national currency notes for the single currency, on the basis that the euro ‘will never catch on’. When the hacking group Darkside ransomed the dataset controlling the Colonial pipeline last week, the ransom was paid in a cryptocurrency.
Currenciesthedechained.com

Crypto Could Replace U.S. Dollar As Global Reserve Asset – Stanley Druckenmiller

The Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of the Duquesne Family Office, Stanley Druckenmiller, said cryptocurrencies pose a danger to the world’s reserve currency- the dollar. He indicated that the USD’s crypto-based record-keeping tool could serve as a reserve currency in a CNBC interview. He believes crypto is solely responsible for...
Worldcoingeek.com

Turkey begins digital currency transactions over $1200

Digital currency exchanges in Turkey are now required to report transactions of over 10,000 lira (approximately $1,200) to the government, as part of a state crackdown on financial crimes and tax avoidance. The measures were announced by the Minister of Treasury and Finance Lütfi Elvan, putting the Financial Crimes Investigation...
Marketszycrypto.com

Why Investing Magnate Stanley Druckenmiller Deems ‘Central Banks Are The Problem And Crypto… The Solution’

Serial billionaire investor, Stanley Druckenmiller has lambasted the US Federal Reserve’s decision to continue influencing its economy negatively by grounding its short-term interest rates despite growing indices of an already resuscitating economy. Druckenmiller recently took a hot swipe at Jerome Powell, the chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, for...
Currenciesimcgrupo.com

The Rise of Cryptocurrencies, Advantage for Businesses as Bitcoin Could Replace Gold

Bitcoin is often looked upon and talked about with the term “digital gold”. With bitcoin prices floating between the 50 and 60 -thousand-dollar mark per unit conversations have been had about how one day this cryptocurrency could end up replacing gold, the precious yellow metal as a go-to safe haven investment. With industries all across the business boards such including online sports betting sites all using bitcoin as one of their accepted currencies for their fans to bet on NFL games, could we be on the way to the proper establishment of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins as one of the world’s leading options for money usage?
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Central Bank of Bahrain and JPMorgan to work on digital currency settlement pilot

The government of Bahrain, the third-richest Arab country, is working with American investment bank JPMorgan Chase on a digital currency settlement pilot. The Central Bank of Bahrain officially announced Tuesday that the bank is now collaborating with JPMorgan and the Arab Banking Corporation BSC, or Bank ABC, in a pilot scheme to introduce an instant cross-border payment solution based on digital currency technology.
Reuters

Capital Calls: Facebook digital currency

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance. PAY THE PIPER. Facebook has faced the music with its digital-currency project. The initiative originally known as Libra drew an outcry by global regulators worried that the $858 billion social network could threaten financial stability and draw illicit activity. To appease them, it said here on Wednesday it will set up shop in the United States instead of Switzerland.
Worldfinextra.com

Kazakhstan central bank opens consultation on digital currency issuance

The national digital currency is a prospective form of money, which is an obligation of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and is presented in digital form. The digital tenge will be a legal means of payment, a value measure, and a means of saving. To implement the platform, a two-tier architecture is planned, in which financial market participants will provide payment services, and the National Bank will provide infrastructure.
WorldCoinTelegraph

Bank of Korea wants to monitor crypto trading activity, cites monetary risks

The Bank of Korea reportedly has plans to maintain strict oversight on crypto trading activity via real-name bank accounts. According to a report by The Korea Herald on Thursday, the BOK is seeking authority under Article 87 of the country’s central bank Act, stating: “We plan to utilize our legal authority over requesting document submittal from financial institutions to monitor the volume of cryptocurrency transactions made through bank accounts.”