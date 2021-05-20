newsbreak-logo
Nerdlog Roundup: Use Prepend Auto-Instrumentation with Ruby 7.0 and Earn Your Developer Ce…

marketscreener.com
No more code cruft. You need to decrease the human errors and engineering burden. Let's try to make observability data more consistent. We hear some version of this all the time. At New Relic, we want to ensure you devote more time to quickly building, monitoring, maintaining, and measuring the performance of your apps with the New Relic One developer tools you know and love. That's why we've updated the New Relic Ruby agent for auto-instrumentation. The Ruby agent will help you identify and solve performance issues, and collect and analyze business data to make more data-driven business decisions and create improved customer experiences.

