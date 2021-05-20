newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Pregnant woman killed in Fayetteville shooting

WRAL
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice on Thursday asked for the public's help to solve the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Fayetteville.

www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime#Pregnant#Reporter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Fayetteville, NCWBTV

NC judge accused of nearly hitting protester with SUV

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A woman has formally accused a North Carolina appeals court judge of nearly striking Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Fayetteville last month with an SUV. The Fayetteville Observer reported Friday that a criminal court summons orders Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson to appear in...
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Fayetteville Police Foundation creates 'Field of Blue' to honor officers in Police Week

A field of more than 200 flags off McPherson Church Road was set up to honor Fayetteville's police officers for National Police Week. The "Field of Blue" is an idea that the Fayetteville Police Foundation came up with to honor officers and civilians, Cindy McCormic, the group's executive director, said. Each flag represents an officer or non-sworn employee within the Fayetteville Police Department sponsored by a parent, spouse, community member or friends.
Fort Bragg, NCPeople

Female Fort Bragg Soldier Accused of Killing Fellow Servicewoman Who Was Dating Her Ex

A Fort Bragg soldier has been accused of murdering another servicewoman at the North Carolina military installation. Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, is being held in Cumberland County Jail with no bond on charges of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in connection with the death of 22-year-old Kelia Horton, an active soldier also stationed at Fort Bragg.
Cumberland County, NCRefinery29

A Fort Bragg Sergeant Has Been Accused Of Killing Another Soldier

Tiara Vinson, a soldier stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, is being held at Cumberland County Jail accused of murdering fellow soldier, Kelia Horton. Vinson has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. At present, it is not known how she has entered a plea or retained a lawyer, but she is reportedly being held without bond. The violence also comes after a series of unfortunate and mysterious attacks at multiple U.S. army bases over the course of the past year.
Fayetteville, NCWRAL

Gas shortage not parking ambulances, police cars

Fayetteville, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies and hospitals across central North Carolina have implemented emergency plans to keep their vehicles running during the gas shortage linked to the shutdown of an interstate pipeline. The Fayetteville Police Department is using the city's fueling station on Ann Street to top off the...