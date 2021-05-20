newsbreak-logo
$1.9 billion Capitol security bill passes House

Janesville Gazette
 22 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The House passed a $1.9 billion spending bill Thursday that Democrats hoped would pay for bills incurred since the Jan. 6 insurrection, bolster the Capitol’s police force and improve the complex’s security. The 213-212 vote was mostly along party lines with three Democrats voting against the bill, three...

Congress & Courtsdarientimes.com

The Latest: Gosar defends woman killed during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on congressional testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (all times local):. Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is defending a woman who was shot and killed by the Capitol Police as she tried to break into the U.S. House chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying she was “executed.”
ProtestsCNN

House holds hearing on response to Capitol riot

GOP lawmaker references death of Capitol Police officer in tense exchange on Jan. 6 riot. Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar pulled the death of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick into the partisan fray during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing Wednesday featuring former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Chief of Metropolitan Police, Robert Contee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

GOP lawmakers liken rioters to tourists and call Ashli Babbitt killing an ‘execution’ in hearing on 6 January insurrection

Republicans who supported Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud have focused their rage on Democrats and the media during a hearing to investigate federal law enforcement’s response to the Capitol riot, fuelled by the former president’s “stolen election” myth.US Rep Paul Gosar – who supported “Stop the Steal” campaigns and called Joe Biden an “illegitimate usurper” – claimed that “outright propaganda and lies are being used to unleash the national security state against law abiding US citizens, especially Trump voters.”In one exchange with former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen about Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who was fatally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘REALLY?’ Pelosi Responds After GOP Rep Compares Capitol Riot to ‘Tourist Visit’

A day after a GOP House member likened the behavior of Trumpist rioters during the Jan. 6th insurrection to “a normal tourist visit,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clapped back. “Really?” Pelosi told a Politico reporter. “Well, I don’t know a normal day around here where people are threatening to hang the vice president of the United States or shoot the speaker… I don’t consider that normal,” she said. At a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) attempted to downplay the riot that resulted in five deaths and hundreds of arrests. “Let me be clear, there was no insurrection,” said Clyde, who described people behaving “in an orderly fashion” in TV coverage he’d seen of the event. “You would actually think it was a normal tourist visit,” Clyde said of the footage that shows rioters fighting with riot police, breaking into the Capitol building, and stealing the speaker of the House’s lectern.
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

There are no Marjorie Taylor Greenes in the Democratic Party

Republicans like to deflect attention from their alarming turn toward the hard right by accusing Democrats of being the real extremists — the party of “the Green New Deal, court packing and defund[ing] the police,” in the words of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. This is a grossly deceptive framing insofar as none of these policy items has actually been endorsed by Democratic leaders.