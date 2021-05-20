RTCA Honors Retiring Teacher
After 34 years of teaching, Mrs. Rushing Stephens has decided to retire from Robert Toombs Christian Academy. Mrs. Stephens earned her Bachelor's Degree from Georgia Southern University and later when on to receive her Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education. Throughout her years of teaching, she has taught at Swainsboro Primary School, J.D. Dickerson, Reidsville Elementary, Toombs Central, and Lyons Upper Elementary. Mrs. Stephens has taught Kindergarten through 5th grade but says Kindergarten grade is probably her favorite to teach.southeastgeorgiatoday.com