The New York City Marathon is back on track. Officials announced Monday that the legendary race, which was canceled because of the pandemic last year, will return at a reduced scale in November. Normally, about 50,000 runners pack city streets for the 25.2-mile competition; this fall, only 33,000 marathoners will be allowed and start times will be staggered to assist with social distancing. In addition, all runners will have to test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been vaccinated. It’s not clear if spectators will be allowed to line the streets, which is a hallmark of race day that many runners say gives them the strength to finish.