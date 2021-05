It's do-or-die time for the Toronto Raptors or, in the words of Raptors coach Nick Nurse, it's Toronto's "last chance saloon." As things sit Thursday morning, the situation is already very bleak for the Raptors. They sit three games back of the Washington Wizards for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament. Optimistically, Basketball-Reference gives them an 11.6% chance of making the tournament. Pessimistically, FiveThirtyEight has them at about 7%. Regardless of those numbers now, they'll drop pretty close to zero with a loss Thursday night to those Wizards.