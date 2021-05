MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Appian Capital Chile SpA, which is a subsidiary of the Appian Natural Resources Funds advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP (the "Vendor"), to acquire an effective 0.28% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on the producing Caserones mine located in the Atacama region of Chile (the "Caserones mine") for a cash consideration of US$23 million as well as the issuance of two million common share purchase warrants of the Company.