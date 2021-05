Though you might be used to grabbing coffee when you're tired, there are certainly times when you're looking for a different kind of sip to give you a boost of energy. Green teas and matcha drinks at Dunkin' are great options if you're looking for a pick-me-up but don't want something too strong. Depending on your preferences, there are a few sips you can choose from with varying caffeine contents. Here's a look at the caffeine in Dunkin's green tea and matcha for your next visit.