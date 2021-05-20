LeBron And The Art Of Self-Mythology
LeBron James hit a game-deciding shot in his Los Angeles Lakers' must-win triumph over the Golden State Warriors last night. The shot was a deep, high-pressure three made as the shot clock expired, stunning enough that it made the limited Staples Center crowd sound like a full-capacity rager when it went down. The shot itself, though, is not what everyone will remember about the game. How he discussed it afterwards, and seemingly framed it moments beforehand—more than the actual shot's inclusion within James' historically elite basketball-playing résumé—will be greater discussion fodder for many.