Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County board gets earful over voter-approved election initiative

Herald Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA COUNTY — From behind the dais at the Sarasota County Commission chambers, David Samuel held up a copy of the lengthy 2018 General Election Ballot. Samuel, a charter review board member, read just a sample from the long list of ballot questions to a tense room full of passionate residents. At the end of the ballot was the single-member districts referendum, which remade elected representation in Sarasota County government after voters overwhelmingly supported it two years ago.

