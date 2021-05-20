Sarasota County board gets earful over voter-approved election initiative
SARASOTA COUNTY — From behind the dais at the Sarasota County Commission chambers, David Samuel held up a copy of the lengthy 2018 General Election Ballot. Samuel, a charter review board member, read just a sample from the long list of ballot questions to a tense room full of passionate residents. At the end of the ballot was the single-member districts referendum, which remade elected representation in Sarasota County government after voters overwhelmingly supported it two years ago.www.heraldtribune.com