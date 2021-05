After the craziness of 2020, most of us could probably use a getaway and have already started planning our next trip. And we're excited to be able to hang out with our closest friends who we saw much less of the past year. Well, what if we told you that you could have both simultaneously? Add a dash of nostalgia and an opportunity for Instagram-worthy pics, and you’ve got an overnight stay at The Friends Experience in New York City—aka, the ultimate slumber party.