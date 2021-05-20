newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, PA

Car Fire Closed I-81 In Cumberland County

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0f0g_0a5tk6fV00
Traffic on interstate 81 near Newville, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon. Photo Credit: PennDOT traffic cameras 511pa

All lanes of Interstate 81 southbound qere shut down in Cumberland County due to a vehicle fire on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania Department of a Transportation.

The southbound lanes closed between exit 37 to Route 233 in Newville, and exit 29 to King Street in Shippensburg around 1 p.m., according to traffic maps on 511pa.

Traffic in the area was bumper-to-bumper in because of the sudden closure.

No injuries have been reported according to dispatch.

The highway will remain closed until crews knock down the fire and have the vehicle towed from the scene, say Emergency Dispatch Services.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
98K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shippensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Newville, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Traffic
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Cumberland County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#Emergency Crews#Fire#Traffic Maps#King Street#511pa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 3 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday as county sees new low since fall

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County has finally fallen to single digits, something the county hasn't seen since October. Though the number of new cases reported on Mondays is usually lower on average than what is reported the rest of the week, due to the data being collected on Sundays, the latest report of only three new cases in the county marked a new low not seen since the fall.
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 16 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Saturday

Cumberland County data for COVID-19 cases continued to trend in a positive direction with Saturday's data release from the state Department of Health. Three data points for the county hit lows not seen since last October, right before the fall surge in COVID cases took hold across the nation and state. The county hit the state's watch list for COVID cases for the first time on Oct. 23, and its first triple-digit case count came on Nov. 11.
Silver Spring Township, PACumberland County Sentinel

Sample Bridge in Silver Spring Township to reopen Friday

Sample Bridge in Silver Spring Township will reopen Friday afternoon to vehicles. Cumberland County announced Thursday that county commissioners and Silver Spring Township supervisors will hold a ribbon-cutting at the bridge Friday morning. The bridge, which connects the Carlisle Pike to Wertzville Road, will remain open until 2 p.m. for pedestrian traffic, before it opens after 2 to vehicles.
Adams County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Perry; Schuylkill; York PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to less than one-half mile and impact driving conditions across parts of south central Pennsylvania early this morning. Motorists should travel with caution and be prepared for low visibility. The fog will dissipate by 9AM.
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 31 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Friday; weekly incidence and positivity rates continue to drop

Cumberland County data for COVID-19 cases continued to trend in a positive direction with Friday's data release from the state Department of Health. Three data points for the county hit lows not seen since last October, right before the fall surge in COVID cases took hold across the nation and state. The county hit the state's watch list for COVID cases for the first time on Oct. 23, and its first triple-digit case count came on Nov. 11.
Cumberland County, PAshipnc.com

Renovation work continues on Ramps Covered Bridge

Crews continue to refurbish Ramps Covered Bridge in Newburg to ensure the historic structure continues to weather the elements, and traffic for the next century. The picturesque landmark is the only remaining covered bridge in Cumberland County that still stands on its original foundation. The county maintains the bridge, and is responsible for the current renovation project. Most recent work on the bridge included replacing a part of one of the arches that helps to support the bridge, and was done with a massive piece of lumber from Oregon. The project is expected to continue through summer, with a goal of possibly reopening the bridge by September, if all goes according to plan, according to Hopewell Township supervisors.
Cumberland County, PAshipnc.com

Hopewell Township Supervisors provide update on Dollar General, other projects

Anyone passing through Hopewell Township in Cumberland County lately can’t help but notice the work that has taken place, especially since spring rolled around. Supervisors have been busy tending to numerous projects, including maintenance at Hopewell Township Park, building improvements, Ramps Bridge and monitoring the construction of the new Dollar General Store located at 174 Newville Road, on the west end of town along Route 641.
Silver Spring Township, PACumberland County Sentinel

Gov. Wolf talks referendums in stop at Silver Spring Township

With the May 18 primary less than a week away, Gov. Tom Wolf is spending his time on one final tour to encourage voters to vote "no" on the disaster powers ballot questions. Wolf's first stop was Wednesday morning at the Silver Spring Community Fire Hall, where he was joined by Democratic Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi and Silver Spring Township Fire President Doug McDonald.