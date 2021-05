The Lakers got a great and much needed win vs. the Nuggets on Monday, but their overall circumstances still leave them in a rough spot. LeBron James remains out with his sore ankle, Dennis Schröder is out due to COVID protocols, and THT dealing with a calf strain that leaves him questionable for tonight’s matchup with the Clippers. Meanwhile, the race for seeding (and to stay out of the play-in game as a 7th seed or lower) remains as tight as ever, with the Lakers and Mavs currently tied (but the Lakers in the 6th seed due to the tiebreaker) and both only a half game up on the 7th seeded Blazers who have found their stride again.