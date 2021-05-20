newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland County, MI

Wayne County Commissioners support tri-county summit with Oakland, Macomb

Dearborn Press & Guide
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne County Commissioners today affirmed their participation in a revived tri-county summit this year with leaders from Oakland and Macomb counties. This year’s summit is scheduled for Nov. 12 and will involve leaders from all three counties as well as other regional organizations. “There are numerous issues that reach across...

www.pressandguide.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
Wayne County, MI
Government
County
Macomb County, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Wyandotte, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Macomb County, MI
Government
County
Wayne County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Michigan#Green Infrastructure#The Biden Administration#The Michigan State Fair#Resolution#Macomb Counties#Tri County Region#Commissioner Bell#County Lines#Regional Leaders#Regional Partners#Regional Cooperation#Legislative Leaders#Regional Concern#Regional Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Oakland County promoting paid work experience opportunities in high-demand industries

Oakland County is seeking to promote paid internship and work opportunities for people ages 16-24 years-old in a variety of industries. The Oakland NEXT: Summer Young Professionals program, administered by Oakland County Michigan Works!, runs through December and offers eligible residents paid work experiences in industries such as construction, manufacturing, health care and information technology.
Macomb County, MIMacomb Daily

Macomb County school districts make plans for graduation ceremonies

Commencement may look different in Macomb County school districts during COVID-19, but capped and gowned students are still celebrating their achievements with style. Chippewa Valley High School, located on 19 Mile Road, west of Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township, will host commencement at the school stadium in two separate ceremonies. Events will conform to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) orders. One ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. on June 5. Four spectator tickets are available to each graduate. Students registered via SignUpGenius to select the ceremony they preferred to attend, and each ceremony will be limited to about 250 students, Principal Todd Distelrath said. Senior class advisors are also planning to have speakers and musical performances at the events, he confirmed.
Macomb County, MIMacomb Daily

Search for missing St. Clair County woman enters third week

The search for an elderly St. Clair County woman will enter its third week on Tuesday and authorities are no closer to finding any sign of her. Tuesday marks the 14th day since Nadine Moses was last seen leaving her Casco Township home, which is east of Richmond and Lenox Township in Macomb County.
Detroit, MImanisteenews.com

Detroit suburbs act to conserve water, avoid rate shock

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit suburb is offering to make free house calls to help residents efficiently use their automatic sprinklers. Macomb Township in Macomb County is trying to avoid extra fees for excessive demand from the Great Lakes Water Authority, The Macomb Daily reported. A township ordinance...
Oakland County, MIcandgnews.com

Backyard Art Fair returns for spring edition in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY — A local art fair that made its debut last year during the COVID-19 pandemic will make its return this month. The Backyard Art Fair was an event that took place last September that allowed artists who weren’t able to sell goods such as ceramics, jewelry and stained glass at shows because of the coronavirus to invite patrons to their homes to shop in-person.
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

Let it Rip Weekend

We talk cop shortages with Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington. Plus we dive into the search for Detroit's next top cop.
Macomb County, MIcandgnews.com

Macomb County officials tout vaccine accessibility

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — It is easy to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Macomb County. That was the message relayed during a May 3 press conference at the Verkuilen Building in Clinton Township. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel was joined by Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller, Treasurer Larry Rocca, County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, Clerk Tony Forlini, Sheriff Tony Wickersham, and Board of Commissioners Chairman Don Brown.
Oakland County, MIDetroit News

Opportunities open up for youth internships in Oakland County

Waterford — Oakland County is seeking young people 16-24 to fill summer internships and other employment opportunities through a program that launches this month and continues through December. The Oakland NEXT: Summer Young Professionals program is administered by Oakland County Michigan Works! The goal of the program is to offer...
Lapeer, MIMacomb Daily

Man's conviction in Lenox Township murder, Lapeer incidents upheld

Two or three mistakes during the trial of a man convicted of murdering a Macomb Township woman is not enough to overturn the results of the case, the state Court of Appeals ruled. The appeals court last week upheld the convictions of Jeremiah Boshell, 41, in the shooting death of...
Macomb County, MIMacomb Daily

Macomb County library events week of May 16

Area libraries are affected by the COVID-19 state of emergency and are not able to be open in the manner in which patrons are accustomed but many have services available online or are offering other options for patrons to utilize. Chesterfield Township Library. • Online learning tools for young children...
Oakland County, MIlegalnews.com

Coulter focuses county on developing mobility strategy

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter has tapped Kirk Steudle, a nationally recognized leader in the development of connected and automated vehicle technologies, to lead the development of the county’s strategic initiative for mobility. The plan will focus on expanding existing and new businesses in this emerging and vital sector of the automotive economy.