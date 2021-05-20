Blue Star Mothers prepared for Memorial Day 2021
Blue Star Mothers, Chapter 1 in Nebraska City, members Mary Ann Holland, Kimberly Schneider, and Keitha Thomson prepared quilts for binding that will be presented during Memorial Day Weekend ceremonies at the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building. The presentations will mark a significant milestone for the group, which has now made more than 100 quilts that have been presented to veterans across Nebraska. Veterans from all over Otoe County are set to receive quilts at the presentations. Current plans call for two quilt presentations on Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the possibility of an additional presentation on Sunday, May 30. Watch for more details in a future issue.