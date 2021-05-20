Blue Star Mothers prepared for Memorial Day 2021

Thank you for the in-depth articles on the polio pandemic in the May 9 edition of the OWH. As a 69-year-old polio survivor, I would like to give a shout out to my incredible orthopedic surgeons I had in the 1950s and 1960s. Although the virus caused my left leg to be very weak and two inches shorter than my right leg, Dr. Werner Jensen and Dr. Gerald Ries were able to equalize the length of my legs. After six orthopedic surgeries, I was able to shed my leg brace and walk with only a mild limp. I was also able to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse and worked for 40 years in the field of pediatrics.