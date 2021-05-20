newsbreak-logo
James Harden Practice Interview | Celtics vs Nets Preview

By Tim Sheils
clnsmedia.com
 20 hours ago

James Harden broke down Jayson Tatum’s ability to score from all over the court, discussing the team effort on the defensive end that he feels will make the Brooklyn Nets unstoppable given their explosive offense. The Nets are in the beginning stages of preparing for Game 1 on Saturday, when Brooklyn will be heavy favorites over the Celtics. He talked about his shift from stats to prioritizing winning, going as far as to score 0 points in practice today, he said. Harden also called out Evan Fournier as a guy to watch for.

