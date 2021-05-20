newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Teen Shot To Death On CT Street, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qw0z_0a5tjkjP00
A New Haven 18-year-old was gunned down and killed on a city street. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

An 18-year-old Connecticut resident was shot and killed on a city street.

The teen was discovered around 7:59 p.m., Wednesday, May 19 when New Haven Police responded to a Shot Spotter notification and several 911 calls, said the New Haven Police.

When officers responded to the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, they found the New Haven teen with a single gunshot wound, police said.

American Medical Response responded to the scene and transported the teen to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen's killing is the 12th homicide in New Haven this year.

New Haven Police officers and detectives are still on the scene as the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
98K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Shot Spotter#Police Detectives#Teen#Homicide Detectives#City Police#Yale New Haven Hospital#American Medical Response
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New Haven, CTEyewitness News

Police identify Bridgeport woman killed during New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman is dead after she was shot over the weekend in New Haven. According to New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway, officers initially responded to the area of Sheffield Avenue in the Newhallville section of the city around 7:40 Saturday evening after receiving a report of shots being fired.
chatsports.com

Woman, 20, dies after New Haven shooting

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Sheffield Avenue in the city’s Newhallville section about 7:40 p.m. Saturday. Officers found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. A short time later, a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital, police...
Posted by
Record-Journal

Police say 20-year-old woman killed in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN (AP) — A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in New Haven, police said Sunday. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the Newhallville neighborhood shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, New Haven Police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway said in a news release. As officers were securing the crime...
East Haven, CTzip06.com

Motorcyle Vs. Car Accident on Route 80 Leaves 3 Hospitalized

On May 15, East Haven police officers and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the area of Foxon Road and Maple Street for a report of a motorcycle vs. car accident. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2012 Harley Davidson with two occupants traveling westbound on Foxon Road collided with a 2021 Honda Civic that was also traveling westbound on Foxon Road. A female passenger on the motorcycle was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the motorcycle and driver of the Honda Civic were also treated on scene before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for evaluation. Current conditions of the parties involved are unknown at this time.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Woman, 20, Shot Dead

Someone shot to death a 20-year-old Bridgeport woman in New Haven Saturday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired on Sheffield Avenue at 7:39 p.m. Soon after, the 20-year-old woman, suffering from a single gunshot wound, was dropped off at the St. Raphael campus of Yale New Haven Hospital by private car, according to police. The person who dropped off the woman left the scene.
Naugatuck, CTPosted by
i95 ROCK

Naugatuck Police: Pair Allegedly Busted With Mobile Drug Factory

The Naugatuck Police Department has just announced the arrests of two men from New Haven and Waterbury after a weekend traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of hundreds of narcotic pills, marijuana, marijuana edibles, cocaine, and enough packaging materials to constitute the charge of Operating a Drug Factory. According...
New Haven, CTNBC Connecticut

Funeral Planned For Fallen New Haven Firefighter Thursday

A funeral service will be held Thursday for New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr., according to his obituary. Torres, 30, died while battling a house fire Wednesday. He went into the burning home at 190 Valley Street in an attempt to rescue people believed to be trapped inside. After a...
Connecticut StateNBC News

Connecticut teen charged after allegedly calling classmate racist slur on Snapchat

A Connecticut teenager was arrested and charged after allegedly posting a photo of a classmate with a racist slur to his social media earlier this month. The 16-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, as well as second degree breach of peace, Fairfield Police confirmed to NBC News on Monday. The photo has not yet been independently verified by NBC News.
New Haven, CTEyewitness News

Shirts, patches being sold to benefit fallen New Haven firefighter's family

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The crew that once worked with fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres is going above and beyond to make sure his family is taken care of. Over the weekend, the New Haven Fire Department said that the members from Torres' shift designed and created a t-shirt and a patch to remember their fallen brother.
greenwichfreepress.com

US Marshals Arrest MIT Researcher Wanted for Murder of Yale University Student

The US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the US Marshals Middle District of Alabama and the Montgomery Police Department, on Friday arrested fugitive Qinxuan Pan, who was wanted in Connecticut and charged with the February murder of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. Pan was arrested...