Teen Shot To Death On CT Street, Police Say

An 18-year-old Connecticut resident was shot and killed on a city street.

The teen was discovered around 7:59 p.m., Wednesday, May 19 when New Haven Police responded to a Shot Spotter notification and several 911 calls, said the New Haven Police.

When officers responded to the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, they found the New Haven teen with a single gunshot wound, police said.

American Medical Response responded to the scene and transported the teen to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen's killing is the 12th homicide in New Haven this year.

New Haven Police officers and detectives are still on the scene as the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS).

