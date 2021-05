Apex Clean Energy Announces Coles Wind Community Grant; First Award Made to Salvation Army. Mattoon, IL – April 22, 2021 – Apex Clean Energy has awarded its first round of grants within Coles County as part of the Coles Wind Community Grant Program. The Community Grant Program is one way that Apex Clean Energy attempts to contribute to pressing community needs and make a meaningful impact at the local level. These funds are allocated to support programs that serve Coles County through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation.