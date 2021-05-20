newsbreak-logo
Metro East county board rejects plan to decrease the number of seats on the board

By Megan Valley Belleville News-Democrat
Quad-Cities Times
 21 hours ago

The Madison County Board voted down a redistricting map proposed by County Chairman Kurt Prenzler Wednesday night, one day after the plan was heavily criticized by county board members. The redistricting map presented by Prenzler would reduce the number of districts in the county — and seats on the board...

