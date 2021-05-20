newsbreak-logo
Wright County, MN

Free services offered for Wright County farmers and homeowners

By Adam Austing Wright County Extension
hometownsource.com
 21 hours ago

This spring has featured mostly cool and dry weather for most of Wright County. That brings about challenges both for farmers managing recently planted crops and for homeowners working to maintain trees, lawn, and gardens. Wright County residents can contact the University of MN Extension office in Buffalo to get information, opinions, and possible solutions for issues in fields and yards. Contact Adam Austing at 320-249-5929 (call or text) or email aausting@umn.edu.

