Alabama State

Summer travel heating up as COVID restrictions ease across the country

WZDX
WZDX
 20 hours ago
ALABAMA, USA — With COVID-19 vaccines now widely available, summer travel this year is a no-brainer for many families in North Alabama, and people are already dusting off their suitcases. AAA Alabama PR & Marketing Director Clay Ingram said, "That pent up demand is really starting to come to the...

Huntsville, AL WZDX
WZDX

Local businesses are starting to require less masking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The CDC announced that if you're fully vaccinated you can resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing unless required by a business. This is prompting many local businesses to change their masking guidelines. Lowe Mill only requires those who are not fully vaccinated to mask...
Alabama State WHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Alabama State wbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Huntsville, AL WZDX
WZDX

Local group picks up litter and keeps waterways clean

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Both litter and homelessness are big issues themselves but there can be a tie between the two. One local group is working to keep Huntsville clean. "Generally when you camp, any one of us would camp in the woods, we go to the woods, we set up camp, we put our tent up, we do our thing, wake up in the morning, clean up our camp and leave - no litter, nothing. So, the longer you live at a place, the more things you accumulate, so basically the accumulation of goods and the donations that flood into the homeless community are part of the problem because no one is there collecting the waste, there is no end cycle to the waste. It's just like things get dumped into the environment and it stays there, homeless people get evicted from their camps, their camp stays there and all their stuff just stays there," said James Spagnola, founder of MERTH.