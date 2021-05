The COVID-19 pandemic has been exceedingly difficult for everybody. Not knowing what to expect on a daily basis has been anxiety producing. Needing to isolate and social distance has resulted in many event cancellations and frequent disappointments. Still people are amazingly resilient. Over the last year the old adage, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” would have resulted in an ocean of lemonade. Artist Emily Peterson rode on that wave of lemonade and started her own business.