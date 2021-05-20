This Aldi Dishwashing Glove Cleaning 'Hack' Is Turning Heads
Among the many useful household items Aldi sells is a set of their rubber dishwashing gloves, which come with bristled palms that are intended to help get your dishes extra clean. They were initially designed to help scrub pots and pans and remove stubborn grime and grease from hard-to-clean dishes, all while protecting your hands while you wash. However, while their dishwashing gloves may have been intended to get your dishes clean, one Reddit user came up with a genius alternative for the handy little tool.www.mashed.com