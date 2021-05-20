This Aldi Dishwashing Glove Cleaning 'Hack' Is Turning Heads

The dishwasher is a kitchen workhorse: it cleans crud off the dishes and scrubs pots and pans. So it stands to reason that it should clean itself in the process, right? Unfortunately, that’s not the case. A series of filters stands between chunks of food and your plumbing, protecting the pipes from clogging. Unless the dishwasher has been sluggish for a while, the issue is likely within the unit. Luckily, these filters are designed to be cleaned by consumers, so there’s a good chance that with some effort, you’ll be able to avoid hiring a plumber. Of course, there are times when professional assistance may be necessary; it’s always possible that the trouble is farther down the line or there’s a failure of a control panel or pump. Alternatively, you may want to hire an appliance repair professional simply because you don’t want to risk making the problem worse or completely breaking your dishwasher. Thankfully, much of the time, clearing, cleaning, and rerunning the dishwasher will bring it back to the high performance you’re used to.