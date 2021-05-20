newsbreak-logo
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Practices Thursday

 21 hours ago

Mitchell (ankle) practiced Thursday for the first time since spraining his ankle in mid-April, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. When asked if he expects to play Sunday in Game 1 of the Jazz's first-round playoff matchup versus a yet-to-be-determined opponent, Mitchell responded, "That's the goal." That's far from a confirmation that Mitchell will be available, so fantasy managers should still be aware of the possibility that he's not 100 percent by the weekend. Mitchell missed the Jazz's final 16 games of the regular season with the injury.

Last month, the Utah Jazz lost Donovan Mitchell to an ankle injury. With the regular season almost over, the All-Star guard remains out of action. Mitchell suffered the injury against the Indiana Pacers on April 16, as he landed awkwardly on his right ankle after he tried to swat away an outlet pass. His injury was immediately diagnosed as a sprained ankle.
