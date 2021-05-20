newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dan Snyder says Washington Football Team has 'big plans' for new stadium opening by 2027

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that Washington Football Team is eyeing a move out of FedEx Field. Team owner Daniel Snyder has previously proposed building an entirely new stadium on the site of the current complex. And club executives have been envisioning new digs as far back as 2016, when Snyder reportedly hoped to build a literal moat around a new stadium. On Thursday, while kicking off an international stadium tour with team president Jason Wright, Snyder confirmed to TMZ Sports that Washington has "big plans" for a new home and intends to open its next stadium by 2027.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
Person
Dan Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#Stadiums#American Football#Team Sports#Fedex Field#Tmz Sports#The Chargers And Rams#The Football Team#Chargers#Sofi Stadium#Landover#West Coast#Home#Club Executives#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Nationals planning to open stadium to full capacity by June

The Nationals have been working with Washington, D.C. and Major League Baseball to ensure they are providing a safe experience for fans wanting to return to the ballpark in person. And as the baseball season gets deeper into the summer the park's capacity is going to grow. Mayor Muriel Bowser...
NFLWashington Post

The Washington Football Team should engage Native Americans on a new name

Rebrand Washington Football appreciates that Robert McCartney, in his May 3 Regional Memo column, “ ‘Red Wolves’ sounds better to me than WFT,” urged the Washington Football Team to avoid names that have associations with Native American themes and imagery. It is not enough to get rid of racial slurs as...
NFLYardbarker

Washington Football Team will Week 2 on Thursday Night Football vs. Giants

We know officially the Washington Football Team will open the 2021 season at home against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Thanks to schedule leaks, we now know Washington’s Week 2 game will be in prime time on Thursday Night Football. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post,...
NFLNBC Sports

Washington signs Linden Stephens

The Washington Football Team announced the signings of cornerback Linden Stephens and tight end Deon Yelder on Wednesday. Stephens, 26, played 13 games for the Seahawks last season and made three tackles. He was an undrafted free agent in 2018, singing with New Orleans. Stephens was with the Broncos during...
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team: Previewing the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports. Previewing the Washington Football Team’s NFC East opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, for 2021. Our final early preview of the Washington Football Team NFC East division rivals in 2021 checks in on Philadelphia. Since 2000, the Eagles have won more division...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Football Team: How Jaret Patterson can be another UDFA find

The Washington Football Team has had some recent success with signing undrafted free agents that eventually become contributors. In 2019, they signed Steven Sims Jr. He made the team in 2019 after a stellar performance in Week 4 of the preseason and went on to total over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a WR/KR during his rookie season before taking a step back in 2020, struggling with drops issues and fumbles.
Falcon, COGazette

Air Force football could be hosting Big 12 opponent at Falcon Stadium

A future football series between Air Force and Baylor could be on the horizon. “We are in discussions with Baylor for a future home and home series,” an Air Force spokesman said in a statement to The Gazette. “Once finalized, we will release dates/years as part of a release in the coming weeks with future nonconference games over the next several years. We hope to have it by the end of the month or first part of June."
NFLatlantanews.net

Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 1

When it comes to the NFL, offseason is a bit of a misnomer. A more apt description would be the non-playing season or non-game season but in the spirit of brevity - if you're into that sort of thing - offseason persists. The NFL's offseason program which runs from April...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Charles Leno Jr. to visit Washington Football Team on Monday

The Washington Football Team isn’t quite done making moves this offseason. They still have some openings on their roster, and they will be able to add a couple more players to the fold if they want to. As such, they’re going to be kicking tires on a handful of players...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Football Team: A way-too-early 53-man roster projection

A roster projection for the Washington Football Team with the 2021 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected 10 players. And shortly after the draft concluded, the Washington Football Team signed Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson as an undrafted free agent, totaling 12 new rookies added for the Washington Football Team (Sammis Reyes included).
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team signs LT Charles Leno to 1-year, $5 million deal, agent says

The Washington Football Team continues to strengthen its offensive line, signing veteran tackle Charles Leno Jr. on Wednesday, according to his agent Ron Slavin. Leno signed a one-year deal worth $5 million. He started 93 consecutive games at left tackle for the Chicago Bears, who released him earlier this month after trading up in the second round to draft Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. Leno, who played in the Pro Bowl in 2018, visited Washington on Monday.
NFLYardbarker

Washington Football Team Announces Full Capacity Intentions For 2021 Season

The Washington Football Team has announced, in conjunction with the NFL's schedule release next week (May 12), their intentions to welcome back fans to FedExField at full capacity for the 2021 season. So how will Washington manage to ensure the safety of its patrons?. Those plans are still a work...
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

The Pac-12 has a new commissioner. How does he plan to fix football?

George Kliavkoff knew the question was coming, which is why the 54-year-old sports and media executive put his reading glasses on ahead of time. Kliavkoff’s first question as the Pac-12’s new commissioner was a simple one with a complex answer: How do you fix Pac-12 football?. Look, Kliavkoff is not...
NFLkentuckysportsradio.com

Jamin Davis signs contract with Washington Football Team

Jamin Davis’ payday is here. The 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft signed his rookie contract with the Washington Football Team on Thursday. Davis’ 4-year deal is worth $13.8 million and includes a $7.4 million signing bonus. A native of Ludowici, Georgia, Davis was a three-star recruit when...