Dan Snyder says Washington Football Team has 'big plans' for new stadium opening by 2027

It's no secret that Washington Football Team is eyeing a move out of FedEx Field. Team owner Daniel Snyder has previously proposed building an entirely new stadium on the site of the current complex. And club executives have been envisioning new digs as far back as 2016, when Snyder reportedly hoped to build a literal moat around a new stadium. On Thursday, while kicking off an international stadium tour with team president Jason Wright, Snyder confirmed to TMZ Sports that Washington has "big plans" for a new home and intends to open its next stadium by 2027.